Global Single-Cell Sequencing Market to Reach USD 3.46 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Single Cell Sequencing market, valued at US$1.89 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.46 billion by the end of the period. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing reliance on single-cell technologies by researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical leaders seeking deeper insights into cellular behavior and therapeutic development.

What Is Driving the Market?

Ongoing technological advancements remain the core driver. Enhanced cell capture efficiency, barcoding innovations, next-generation library preparation kits, and cost-effective sequencing chemistry are reducing barriers to adoption. For instance, high-throughput methods such as combinatorial indexing and droplet microfluidics now enable the analysis of hundreds of thousands of cells in a single run. These capabilities are vital for identifying rare cell populations, tracking tumor heterogeneity, and accelerating drug discovery.

Why Does This Matter Now?

The demand for precision medicine is reshaping global healthcare strategies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly integrating single-cell data into companion diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and patient stratification models. Furthermore, clinical adoption is rising rapidly, with applications expanding into oncology diagnostics, immune system profiling, and infectious disease research. New tools, including Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) and AI-powered data analysis platforms, are breaking down previous cost and complexity barriers, making large-scale clinical studies feasible.

Where Are the Opportunities?

The most attractive opportunities lie in clinical and diagnostic applications, where single-cell sequencing is being adopted to detect circulating tumor cells, monitor therapy resistance, and identify immune subsets critical in autoimmune and infectious diseases. Companies that can deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions—covering instruments, consumables, and analysis software—stand to capture substantial value as hospitals, diagnostic labs, and biopharma companies shift toward routine single-cell approaches.

Key Challenges and Considerations

Despite its promise, the market faces obstacles. The high cost of instruments, consumables, and data analysis remains a significant restraint, limiting access primarily to well-funded institutions and large pharmaceutical companies. In parallel, the data complexity of single-cell workflows poses bottlenecks, requiring advanced bioinformatics, automation, and AI solutions to deliver consistent and reproducible results.

Global Market Landscape

By Offering: Consumables accounted for the largest share in 2024, reflecting recurring demand from pre-sequencing and sequencing workflows.

By Application: Research applications dominate today, with increasing adoption in oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, and immunology.

By Region: North America leads the market, supported by advanced research infrastructure, major industry players such as 10x Genomics, Illumina, and PacBio, and a strong regulatory and healthcare investment environment.

Industry Leaders and Strategic Developments

The market is consolidated, with five major players holding 70–75% of the product segment share:

10x Genomics (US) – Leader in pre-sequencing workflows with its Chromium platform; recently partnered with Oxford Nanopore and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative on large-scale cell atlas projects.

Illumina, Inc. (US) – Dominant in sequencing with high-throughput platforms; actively expanding into integrated single-cell solutions and large-scale collaborations.

BD (US) – A strong player in pre-sequencing and automation, offering scalable, high-throughput systems to support translational research.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Danaher (US) complement the ecosystem with robust reagent, analysis, and spatial biology portfolios.

Recent developments include CS Genetics’ launch of a 96-sample SimpleCell Kit (July 2025), BD’s introduction of the FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer (May 2025), and Parse Bioscience’s release of Evercode WT Penta for 5 million-cell sequencing (February 2025). Strategic collaborations, such as Illumina’s partnership with Broad Clinical Labs, continue to demonstrate the market’s emphasis on scale, integration, and discovery-driven innovation.

Strategic Insights

As the industry advances, the integration of multi-omics, spatial transcriptomics, and AI-driven analytics will be pivotal. These solutions will not only enable deeper biological understanding but also accelerate drug development timelines and clinical translation. For C-suite leaders, this represents both a growth opportunity and a competitive imperative—investing early in single-cell capabilities may define the next wave of therapeutic breakthroughs and market leadership.

