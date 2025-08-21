Blink and Presto Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Advanced Tools for EV Fleet Charging

New Collaboration Delivers a Streamlined Approach for EV Fleet and Rideshare Drivers to Charge on the Blink Network Through the Presto App Nationwide.

Bowie, Md., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services; and Presto , a leading roaming platform for EV fleets on the go, have announced a new collaboration that enhances charging network infrastructure and expands accessibility for EV fleet drivers. Fleet operators will benefit from using Presto’s top-rated app or APIs, which allow their EV drivers to quickly locate, charge, and pay at Blink fast-chargers, providing a more convenient and reliable EV fast-charging experience for fleet, rideshare and rental car drivers.

As part of the collaboration, Presto's EV customers, which include corporate and delivery fleets and mobility providers, will now have direct access to Blink’s network of chargers nationwide. Through the Presto app, fleets will be able to locate Blink Charging locations, access live status information of charger availability, and initiate charging sessions, making the fast-charging experience convenient, reliable, and seamless. The collaboration marks a significant step toward a more accessible and integrated electric vehicle charging ecosystem for all customers.

“We're excited to be working with the Presto team and to have Blink be part of the Presto app," said Mike Battaglia, Blink’s President and CEO. "Recognizing fleet operators’ critical need for seamless access to DC fast charging infrastructure, this integration empowers fleet drivers to effortlessly locate and use Blink’s extensive network of innovative, fast, and reliable charging solutions. Our collaboration with Presto also marks another significant step forward for our roaming efforts and takes our white glove EV integration process for businesses to yet another level.”

“We are thrilled to team with Blink Charging, with whom we share a common goal of creating magical charging experiences,” said J.J. Raynor, Presto Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer. “Fleets using Presto can now access Blink chargers nationwide and Blink site hosts can work with Presto on optimizing the demand they can get from Presto’s partner fleets. It’s a win for everyone."

Leveraging Presto's extensive relationships with various fleet market segments—including rental car, ride-hailing, e-commerce, and food-delivery services—the collaboration provides a streamlined solution for Blink to increase fleet engagement and charging sessions.

Presto simplifies charging by enabling fleet drivers to seamlessly find, charge, and pay at charging stations through its easy-to-use app or API. Presto also helps onboard more fleet charging demand for its charging collaborators, grow charger utilization, and improve charging economics.

###

About Presto

Presto is an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform that powers seamless and reliable charging experiences for fleets, mobility providers, and businesses. Presto’s platform makes working with fleets seamless for charging partners, while fleet partners can quickly and easily roll out an all-in-one charging solution using Presto’s highly-rated mobile app (available for iOS and Android ) or integrate charging into their customer experiences using Presto’s seamless APIs.

Learn more at www.prestocharging.com .

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic collaborations for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266