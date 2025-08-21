Reborn Coffee to Pilot Crypto Payment Option Through POS at Southern California Stores

BREA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced plans to pilot cryptocurrency (“crypto”) payment capabilities at select Southern California locations in 2025, by adding this functionality as a component within its existing Point of Sale (“POS”) platform. This initiative represents the second phase of the Company’s previously announced digital asset strategy.

Through this pilot program Reborn customers will have the option to complete transactions using crypto in addition to traditional payment methods.

“Our Southern California stores provide an ideal testing ground to evaluate how customers respond to crypto payments in a real-world retail setting,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “This pilot will focus on operational integration, transaction flow and customer engagement, which will inform our decision on broader applications in the future.”

The Company cautions that the scope, timing, and outcome of the pilot program remain subject to change based on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and technical integration. There is no assurance that crypto payments will expand beyond the pilot or to other regions.

This announcement follows Reborn’s recent announcement introducing its digital asset strategy. Additional updates are expected to highlight blockchain-based tools, payment technologies, and customer engagement initiatives designed to complement Reborn’s retail operations.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

