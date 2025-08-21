AMPS to Spotlight ClaimInsight at CAHP 2025, Delivering a Smarter Future for Payment Integrity in California

PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the California healthcare system faces unprecedented financial strain and legislative complexity, Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) will bring a powerful cost containment solution to center stage at the California Association of Health Plans (CAHP) Annual Conference, September 29–October 1, 2025. AMPS, a Silver Sponsor of the event, will showcase its ClaimInsight® platform to California payers seeking smarter, more scalable ways to drive payment integrity before dollars are lost.

With California reversing course on critical Medi-Cal investments and federal changes threatening coverage, payers are under intense pressure to “do more with less.” ClaimInsight enables plans to take back control, reducing overpayments, improving claim accuracy, and optimizing operations through real-time, physician-informed claims editing.

“We’re excited to partner with CAHP and California payers during such a critical inflection point,” said Mark Noel, General Manager and SVP of ClaimInsight. “Health plans are facing hard choices. ClaimInsight is purpose-built to help them safeguard resources without compromising care. We look forward to sharing how we’re delivering measurable savings and operational clarity with plans across the state.”

Attendees will get first access to strategic discussions on the ClaimInsight roadmap, exclusive payer use cases, and new developments that address California’s most urgent healthcare cost challenges—including Medi-Cal claim optimization, increased data coordination, and streamlined prepay integrity processes.

ClaimInsight delivers:

Prepay Claims Editing that eliminates costly post-payment rework

that eliminates costly post-payment rework Physician-Led Expertise that identifies coding errors, upcharges, and duplicative billing

that identifies coding errors, upcharges, and duplicative billing Operational Efficiency to reduce red tape and support value-based priorities



Meet us at CAHP Booth 405 to explore how ClaimInsight is helping health plans drive affordability, accuracy, and agility in the face of mounting economic and regulatory headwinds.

To schedule a meeting with the AMPS team, contact claiminsights@amps.com.

About AMPS®

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) delivers smarter, data-driven solutions that empower payers to manage healthcare costs with confidence. At the core of our offering is ClaimInsight, a prospective payment integrity solution that automates rules-based claim review and editing—ensuring accuracy, compliance, and defensibility in every payment decision.

Backed by deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, and a people-first approach, AMPS helps payers optimize financial and clinical outcomes while turning healthcare cost containment into a strategic advantage.

Founded in 2005, AMPS is a diversified healthcare technology company serving self-insured employers, health plans, TPAs, and market aggregators. Our portfolio includes proprietary SaaS products and tech-enabled services across prospective claim editing and high-dollar medical bill review (ClaimInsight), direct contracting, reference-based pricing (PriceDynamix™), and transparent pharmacy benefit solutions (Drexi™).

For more information, visit www.ClaimInsight.com or www.amps.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Lauren Burke, Dr. Sales and Marketing, ClaimInsight

LBurke@amps.com