Issue of Equity

21 August 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 9 October 2024 that the Company had published a prospectus (the “Prospectus") and had published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus”) on 20 December 2024 in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). On 21 August 2025, the Company allotted 317,799 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer conditional only on Admission (the timetable for which is set out in more detail below).

The offer price at which the 317,799 new Ordinary Shares were allotted was 36.11 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share on 15 August 2025 (as announced on 19 August 2025, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Application will shortly be made for the 317,799 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur and dealing will commence in the new Ordinary Shares on or around 26 August 2025. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 372,677,469 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 372,677,469. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The new Ordinary Shares will be issued in registered form and may be held in uncertificated form. Definitive documents of title are expected to be dispatched within 15 business days of allotment. The new Ordinary Shares will be eligible for settlement through CREST with effect from Admission.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus have the same meaning where used in this announcement.

END

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

