Fluence Expands U.S. Domestic Supply Chain with Houston-based HVAC and Chiller Production

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced the start of production at a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The facility produces thermal management systems, including HVAC and chiller equipment, for Fluence's Gridstack Pro™ battery energy storage solutions. This manufacturing facility and partnership with Bergstrom represent another milestone in Fluence’s commitment to building a robust network of U.S.-based manufacturing for the growing battery storage market.

Fluence’s diversified supply chain and U.S.-based production continues to provide customers with reliable storage systems that help reduce exposure to changing trade dynamics. The Houston facility plays a crucial role in the company’s strategy to onshore production of every major product and component of a grid-scale battery energy storage system to the United States.

“There’s broad recognition of the enormous value batteries bring to the electricity grid—to address increased power demand, maintain reliability, and lower costs," said John Zahurancik, President, Fluence Americas. "With this Houston facility and our broader network of U.S. manufacturing plants, U.S.-made battery energy storage is playing a growing role in domestic power production and energy security.”

Fluence currently leverages five manufacturing facilities in collaboration with manufacturing partners across the U.S. that produce everything from battery cells and modules to inverters, enclosures, and controls equipment. These manufacturing partnerships represent more than 1,200 manufacturing jobs in calendar year 2025 alone.

"We are extremely excited to support an industry leader like Fluence in their efforts to expand secure energy production in the United States. Bergstrom has been manufacturing battery-based mobile HVAC solutions for over 20 years,” said Dan Giovannetti, President and CEO of Bergstrom. “The partnership with Fluence leverages the strengths of both companies and allows Bergstrom to supply a reliable, high-performance, domestically manufactured thermal management system to the Fluence’s Gridstack Pro product line.”

Fluence's expanded use of domestic manufacturing capabilities comes at a time of increased focus on energy security and U.S. supply chain resilience. The company's products play a critical role in grid stability and power sector modernization, with energy storage projects contributing to grid reliability for millions of Americans across major ISO power markets.

“Every supply chain decision we make is grounded in our commitment to deliver reliable, high-performing solutions for customers across dynamic market conditions,” said Peter Williams, Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer, Fluence. “This expansion helps accelerate our progress toward increasing U.S.-based production and strengthening a resilient supply chain, and we believe it positions us to maximize domestic content in the solutions we deliver.”

With more than 22,000 MWh of battery energy storage capacity deployed or contracted across 90+ projects in the U.S., Fluence is supporting leading U.S. utilities, power producers, and developers with cutting-edge storage solutions that enable a more reliable and cost-effective grid.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

