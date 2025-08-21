The Edge Room Launches Agentic AI to Transform Conference Media Research and Story Development

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, an award-winning full-service agency specializing in strategic marketing and public relations for the legal, accounting and professional services industries, is proud to announce the integration of advanced agentic AI technology into The Edge Room, revolutionizing how media professionals research exhibitors, sponsors and conference content for comprehensive story development.

Since 2007, The Edge Room has served as the premier virtual press room for industry conferences globally, providing media with streamlined access to exhibitor and sponsor materials. Now enhanced with intelligent AI capabilities, The Edge Room offers media professionals an unprecedented research assistant that can analyze, synthesize and provide insights from the wealth of conference data, press releases and company information available on the platform.

“The integration of agentic AI into The Edge Room represents a quantum leap forward in conference media relations,” states Amy Juers, MBA, CEO at Edge Marketing. “We’re not just digitizing the traditional press room anymore; we’re creating an intelligent research partner that helps journalists uncover deeper stories, identify trends and connect dots across exhibitors and sponsors in ways that would take hours of manual research to accomplish.”

The AI-powered Edge Room transforms conference coverage by enabling media with:

Intelligent Content Discovery: Ask natural language questions about exhibitors, sponsors and industry trends represented at the conference.

Ask natural language questions about exhibitors, sponsors and industry trends represented at the conference. Automated Research Assistance: Receive comprehensive briefings on companies, their latest announcements and strategic positioning.

Receive comprehensive briefings on companies, their latest announcements and strategic positioning. Story Angle Identification: Discover unique narrative threads and connections across conference participants.

Discover unique narrative threads and connections across conference participants. Trend Analysis: Identify emerging themes, technologies and market shifts based on exhibitor and sponsor data.

Identify emerging themes, technologies and market shifts based on exhibitor and sponsor data. Interview Target Prioritization: Get AI-driven recommendations for the most newsworthy interview subjects based on specific story interests.

Get AI-driven recommendations for the most newsworthy interview subjects based on specific story interests. Real-time Updates: Access continuously updated insights as new exhibitor information and press materials are added throughout the event.

The agentic AI system goes beyond simple search functionality, offering conversational interactions that understand context, follow up on queries and provide strategic insights that enhance story development and conference coverage planning.

“As someone who works directly with media professionals daily, I’ve seen firsthand how time-consuming conference research can be,” says Vicki LaBrosse, director of global public relations at Edge Marketing. “Our new AI-enhanced Edge Room doesn’t just save time; it uncovers story opportunities that might otherwise be missed. When a journalist can ask our AI, ‘What are the most innovative technologies or services among this conference’s sponsors?’ and get a comprehensive, sourced analysis in seconds, that’s transformative for both story quality and deadline management.”

The AI integration maintains The Edge Room’s commitment to accuracy and attribution, ensuring all insights are properly sourced and verifiable. Media professionals can trace every AI-generated insight back to its original press materials, maintaining journalistic standards while accelerating research workflows.

Conference organizers and exhibitors benefit from enhanced media engagement, as the AI system helps journalists discover and explore their stories more thoroughly, leading to more informed and comprehensive coverage.

To experience the new AI-enhanced capabilities, media professionals can request access by emailing Vicki LaBrosse, vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com, or visit www.theedgeroom.com to learn more about upcoming AI-enabled events.

About The Edge Room and Edge Marketing

The Edge Room, powered by Edge Marketing, Inc., has been the premier virtual press room solution for industry conferences since 2007. Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, GEO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate clients’ brands. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com .

