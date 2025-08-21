Volato Group’s Proposed Acquisition Under Definitive Agreement, M2i Global Launches Initiative to Build Nation’s First Strategic Minerals Reserve

To Be Headquartered in Mineral County, Nevada

Atlanta, GA and Reno, NV, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volato Group, Inc. (“Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven private aviation company and M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i Global”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce a transformative public-private initiative to develop and operate the United States’ first Strategic Minerals Reserve (SMR), which will secure the nation’s supply of critical minerals and metals essential to defense, clean energy, and industrial leadership.

The SMR will be headquartered at the Hawthorne Army Depot (HWAD) in Mineral County, Nevada and is designed to store, refine, and distribute critical minerals like gallium, graphite, and copper, all of which are essential for everything from defense systems and semiconductors to electric vehicles and battery technology.

The announcement follows a report from the Hoover Institution, which made a compelling case for a U.S.-led multilateral critical minerals stockpile, and collaborative planning efforts with various federal and state agencies, including the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), which welcomed M2i Global’s long-term investment in the state and its people.

“Nevada’s abundance in critical minerals presents an opportunity to drive innovation and economic opportunities across our state and beyond, which is why international manipulation of the markets for lithium and other critical minerals presents a real threat,” said GOED Executive Director Tom Burns. “Because of the importance of critical minerals to our national security and global competitiveness, we therefore applaud these efforts demonstrated by M2i Global and the Hoover Institution. Securing this supply chain is vital to our national security, and Nevada has the resources to produce and stockpile these critical minerals.”

The Strategic Minerals Reserve: National Impact, Local Growth

The SMR is a platform-based approach to securing the nation’s mineral and metal needs, combining:

Secure Storage & Logistics at a federally controlled site with access to rail and intermodal infrastructure.

at a federally controlled site with access to rail and intermodal infrastructure. Refining & Recycling capabilities to close the domestic processing gap.

capabilities to close the domestic processing gap. Ethical Sourcing & Traceability from U.S.-allied nations and verified partners.

from U.S.-allied nations and verified partners. AI Forecasting Tools to predict future material needs and optimize inventory.

to predict future material needs and optimize inventory. Workforce Development through partnerships with Nevada universities, training centers, and technical institutes.

The project will revitalize the Hawthorne region, create high-quality jobs, and bring federal investment to support national security through a localized, efficient supply chain.

“This is not a stockpile, it’s a strategic capability,” said Major General (Ret.) Alberto Rosende, CEO of M2i Global. “We’re honored to work with Tom Burns and his team at GOED to ensure Nevada plays a defining role in securing our economic and national future. This is the right state, the right team, and the right time.”

“The Strategic Minerals Reserve represents a new kind of readiness, one that blends innovation, industry, and infrastructure,” added Rosende. “It’s about creating a durable advantage for the U.S. across economic and defense priorities.”

“We are building more than a supply chain, we are building a national platform for resilience,” said Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i Global. “Nevada’s leadership and support give us the foundation to execute this mission at scale and with speed.”

A Model for Public-Private Partnership

The SMR is supported by federal agencies including the Department of Defense (DoD), the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and the Department of Energy (DOE), and is actively contracting with private-sector and international partners to expand domestic refining and recycling operations.

This Nevada initiative highlights a new model for how state governments can align with national priorities to accelerate innovation, attract long-term investment, and lead in emerging sectors.

For more information on the Strategic Minerals Reserve or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.m2i.global .

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato is a private aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato’s proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato’s Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation.



For more information, please visit: https://flyvolato.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.



For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Volato and M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about Volato and M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Volato and M2i Global undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende - diego@rosenderanch.com



Investor Relation Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

investors@flyvolato.com