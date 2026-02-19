M2i Global, along with Volato Group, and SMX Execute Collaboration Agreement for Pilot Initiative to Enable Secure Tracking and Traceable Critical Minerals Commerce Through CAINO and the M2i Metals Marketplace

Agreement is first step to advance critical minerals shipment assurance, digital chain-of-custody, and authenticated marketplace transactions

Atlanta, GA and Reno, NV, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, along with Volato Group, Inc. (“Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) (“SMX”), a publicly traded company focused on supply chain traceability and integrity solutions.

The Collaboration Agreement establishes a structured collaboration between the parties to support a pilot initiative involving (i) the application of physical and digital shipment-assurance technologies and (ii) digital traceability, custody, and commercialization workflows via the M2i CAINO digital backbone and the M2i Metals Marketplace. The intent is to focus on enabling a new standard for trusted critical mineral commerce, connecting physical shipment assurance to evidence-backed digital custody records and authenticated marketplace transactions. Through this collaboration, M2i and SMX will support a pilot initiative to demonstrate how allied-source mineral shipments can be verified, tracked, and commercialized with integrity from origin to U.S. receipt.

“This Collaboration Agreement with SMX is a first step to strengthen M2i’s ability to make trusted mineral supply chains operational, not theoretical,” said Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i. “Together, we are aiming to align physical assurance, digital custody evidence, and marketplace execution into a single, scalable model that can support U.S. industrial resilience and national security supply chains.”

“SMX is focused on enabling trusted commerce through verifiable supply chain data and integrity,” said Oliver Buckle-Wright, VP Client Success, at SMX. “We view M2i’s operational model and CAINO infrastructure as highly aligned with the mission of bringing traceability and assurance into real-world commodity movement. The pilot initiative contemplated by this Agreement is being created to develop a practical pathway for scaling trusted material flows into industrial and national security ecosystems.”

Agreement Scope: Operationalized Traceability and Commerce

Under the Agreement, M2i and SMX intend to pursue a phased operational program designed to prove end-to-end integrity of critical mineral shipments including custody assurance, physical integrity controls, and digital evidence capture at key custody events, culminating in marketplace-ready authenticated lots.

The pilot initiative supports M2i’s Critical Mineral Reserve (CMR) operating framework, including:

Tracking, traceability, and assurance

Custody, storage, and logistics readiness

Authenticated listing and transaction execution

Partner and governance coordination

Operational Pilot: Australia to United States Demonstration

As an initial operational demonstration of the collaboration, M2i plans to execute a phased pilot shipment program beginning with controlled materials movements from Western Australia into the United States. This pilot is designed to validate the collaboration’s traceability and commerce integration under real-world conditions.

The pilot is expected to incorporate layered shipment assurance methods including physical tagging and instrumentation, tamper-evident controls, and verification evidence capture at key custody events. The objective is to demonstrate a practical framework for reducing provenance dilution, commingling risk, and chain-of-custody ambiguity, addressing the core failure modes that undermine trusted mineral supply.

CAINO Digital Backbone Enables Evidence-Grade Chain-of-Custody

The collaboration will leverage M2i’s digital backbone for custody, authentication, integrity, and network operations (CAINO). CAINO provides a serialized digital record for each material lot and shipment, enabling:

Custody event logging and permissioned updates

Evidence capture and audit-ready traceability

Linkage of assays / certificates of analysis (COAs) to lot identity

Marketplace-ready documentation for authenticated sale

By binding physical shipment assurance evidence into CAINO, M2i and SMX intend to demonstrate a repeatable model for trusted material onboarding into authenticated commerce workflows.

Strategic Importance

The M2i–SMX collaboration is designed to provide a scalable foundation for trusted materials commerce across allied supply chains, supporting broader objectives for resilient sourcing and traceable industrial inputs. M2i expects additional technology and logistics participants may join as and if the pilot expands.

The non-binding Collaboration Agreement, which has a term of 12-months subject to earlier termination, is seeking to:

(a) Demonstrate end-to-end traceability for a pilot shipment using CAINO as the system of record for custody events;

b) Demonstrate that authenticated lots can be listed and transacted through the M2i Metals Marketplace; and

c) Produce a repeatable operational model for future scale shipments supporting M2i’s CMR initiative.

After the collaboration period, the parties shall consider next steps, which may include negotiating and entering into definitive documents with respect to an ongoing relationship between the parties.

About SMX (NASDAQ: SMX)

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

M2i & Volato Merger

In the second quarter of 2025, M2i Global and Volato announced a proposed merger designed to create a scalable platform positioned for long-term growth in critical infrastructure markets. M2i Global brings a platform focused on critical minerals and national supply chain resilience, while Volato contributes proven aviation technology, software capability, and an established track record of operational execution in complex regulated environments. Together, the combined company is positioned to participate in the U.S. critical minerals market —an opportunity estimated to exceed $320 billion annually—as domestic sourcing, logistics, and execution capabilities become increasingly strategic priorities.

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company’s Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector—leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit: www.flyvolato.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Reserve, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

