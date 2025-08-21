IGEL and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Public Sector Access to Secure Endpoint Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global leader in endpoint security and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform™ for now & next, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as IGEL’s Master Government Aggregator®, expanding IGEL’s reach across the U.S. Government & Public Sector markets through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services contract.

“Partnering with Carahsoft offers streamlined access to the Public Sector through its trusted reseller partners, extensive contract vehicles, and vast partner network,” said Phil Eden, VP Channel Sales N.A. at IGEL. “Federal agencies are under pressure to modernize securely, and IGEL OS provides a future-ready, zero-trust endpoint strategy that delivers both control and flexibility.”

IGEL OS delivers a lightweight, secure endpoint environment built for DaaS, SaaS, VDI, OT, and secure enterprise browsing use cases. Its immutable, no-local-data architecture, built on IGEL’s Preventative Security Model™ and enforced through the Preventative Security Architecture™, directly aligns with Federal zero-trust mandates, helping agencies reduce risk while extending the life of existing hardware and driving down costs.

This partnership builds on IGEL's continued momentum and Federal readiness, including:

IGEL’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which sets a new standard for information security across its platform.

Continued education around proactive endpoint protection, including how IGEL stops cyberattacks before they happen.

Major product announcements and use cases unveiled at Now & Next 2025 Miami, including the launch of the IGEL Managed Hypervisor to support legacy apps in modern, secure environments, the expansion of IGEL's Preventative Security Model™ through a strategic partnership with wolfSSL, with FIPS 140-3 Level 1 certification actively underway, and Federal-specific use cases for secure browser-based access in zero-trust environments. IGEL is already trusted by Federal, civilian, and critical infrastructure agencies to extend zero-trust into both IT and OT environments.



“As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, Government agencies need trusted solutions to protect data and ensure operational continuity,” said Evan Slack, Sales Director overseeing the IGEL Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to delivering secure technologies that support zero-trust and modernization goals. By adding IGEL to our portfolio, we’re streamlining agency access to a policy-driven endpoint solution that meets today’s mission needs without added complexity or cost.”

Stratodesk is now part of IGEL, and Stratodesk customers will also have access to IGEL's future-ready platform through Carahsoft, enabling users to modernize endpoint strategy with a more secure, cost-effective, and cloud-ready OS. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.igel.com or contact NA-Federal@igel.com.

IGEL’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4600 or IGEL@carahsoft.com; or explore IGEL’s solutions here.

The ultimate endpoint security and EUC event of the year is coming to EMEA from November 4-6. Register today to secure your spot for IGEL Now & Next 2025 Frankfurt.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global leader in endpoint security and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform™ for now & next — enabling hybrid work, cloud adoption, and Zero Trust. Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, OT, and secure enterprise browsing, it delivers high performance while reducing complexity, cost, and risk.

The Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the Preventative Security Architecture™ — an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally with U.S. offices and a 100+ partner IGEL Ready ecosystem in over 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Big Data, Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Media Contacts:

IGEL

Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com



Carl Gersh

EVP Marketing

press@igel.com

Carahsoft

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com