Growth Accelerates in 1H 2025 as pharosIQ Expands Buyer Intelligence Capabilities for B2B Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ, a global leader in first-party intent-driven lead generation solutions, today announced strong results for the first half of 2025, including 15 percent year-over-year revenue growth and 20 percent bookings growth over 1H 2024. Building on the momentum from its 2024 merger and rebrand, the company continues to benefit from its unified in-house supply chain and scaled operational model, maintaining profitability while accelerating innovation across its product suite.

A key driver of pharosIQ’s growth has been major investment and rapid expansion of its atlasIQ platform, which delivers enhanced capabilities to help B2B marketers identify and prioritize in-market buyers more effectively and efficiently.

“Our robust financial growth and the accelerated adoption of atlasIQ by customers to fuel smarter go-to-market targeting validate both the power of our solutions and our market strategy,” said Jeff Rokuskie, CEO of pharosIQ. “Thanks to our talented team and our incredible customers across the globe, we are delivering on the promise of real-time buyer intelligence and targeting at scale.”

First Half Highlights:

15% YoY growth in revenue (H1 2025 vs H1 2024)

20% YoY growth in bookings, with strong global contributions

Sustained profitability through operational efficiencies and supply chain discipline

Expansion of atlasIQ adoption across enterprise and mid-market segments

Next-Gen Buyer Intelligence with atlasIQ now includes:

Propensity to purchase triggers aligned to buying group activity and identification, enabling marketers to target contacts who are actively engaged across decision-making units.

aligned to buying group activity and identification, enabling marketers to target contacts who are actively engaged across decision-making units. Real-time content-to-buyer matching , fueling relevant lead generation outreach at the right moment with the right information.

, fueling relevant lead generation outreach at the right moment with the right information. Engaged audience insights across research topics by funnel stage, improving campaign segmentation and timing.

across research topics by funnel stage, improving campaign segmentation and timing. Target account list viability scoring, allowing teams to prioritize accounts showing active interest, and expanding awareness outreach to those who are not active.

These innovations are powered by pharosIQ’s proprietary engagement engine and first-party intent data, modeled through its AI-driven architecture to deliver unmatched go-to-market clarity. As demand continues to grow for precision-driven B2B engagement, pharosIQ remains focused on delivering scalable solutions that help marketers convert buyer signals into pipeline.