pharosIQ Redefines B2B Market Acceleration with the AtlasIQ Intelligence Engine

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ, a global leader in first-party intent-driven lead generation solutions, today unveiled the latest evolution of its atlasIQ Intelligence Engine, the proprietary technology redefining how marketers identify, engage, and activate in-market audiences worldwide.

Powered by its advanced AI foundation, pharosIQ can now build fully engaged, conversion-ready audiences for its customers in as little as 90 days – a process that traditionally takes B2B marketing organizations a year or more.

By merging AI-driven content intelligence with its dynamic, expert-led engagement network, pharosIQ delivers millions of first-party buyer interactions each quarter, enabling clients to enter new markets and accelerate demand generation at record speed.

“Most marketers spend years trying to build reliable, self-sustaining audiences,” said Anna Eliot, Chief Marketing Officer at pharosIQ. “The atlasIQ Intelligence Engine fuses AI precision with human expertise, empowering brands to identify and activate buyers faster, adapt to shifting behaviors, and deliver measurable ROI in a fraction of the time.”

How the atlasIQ Intelligence Engine Transforms Market Activation

Understanding through context. pharosIQ’s proprietary AI ecosystem doesn’t just track topics – it understands why they matter. By analyzing language, intent, and nuance across thousands of B2B interactions, our models identify who professionals are, what drives them, and how those motivations vary by role, industry, and region. This contextual intelligence gives atlasIQ a living, adaptive view of global buyer behavior.

From intelligence to engagement. These insights power pharosIQ’s expert-led newsletter engagement network, where subject-matter specialists coordinate trusted, role-specific content distributed through curated, topic-driven newsletters. Guided by pharosIQ’s advanced proprietary AI, these experts focus on the themes and formats most valuable to each audience. The result is a continuous feedback loop where real-time data informs topic relevance, driving authentic, sustained engagement.

From engagement to activation. By uniting contextual AI with expert-driven content, pharosIQ converts previously unresponsive audiences into active, conversation-ready buyers, fast. Rather than relying on purchased lists, the newsletters nurture verified professionals already showing readiness and intent, enabling clients to enter and expand markets in weeks, not months.

Why it matters for B2B leaders

atlasIQ helps marketers:

Discover new accounts and buyers in seemingly saturated markets.

in seemingly saturated markets. Build and expand audiences for new products or segments in record time.

for new products or segments in record time. Accelerate pipeline velocity with professionals already primed to engage.

with professionals already primed to engage. Eliminate dependence on cold lead lists by activating audiences built from real, first-party engagement.

Built for the Future

“Our Intelligence Engine goes beyond identifying buyers – it reveals what motivates them, how best to engage them, and how to activate global audiences with precision and speed,” said Chris Vriavas, Chief Strategy Officer at pharosIQ. “These advancements are helping global B2B leaders improve activation rates, accelerate pipeline velocity, and set a new benchmark for actionable first-party buyer intelligence.”

