EC-Council Grants Free Access for Military and Veterans to Hacker Halted & Global CISO Forum 2025

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, today announced a landmark initiative to support the military community. Active-duty service members, military spouses, and veterans will receive complimentary admission to EC-Council’s premier events: Hacker Halted and the Global CISO Forum 2025, taking place October 1–2, 2025, at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Expanding Access to Cybersecurity’s Premier Conferences

This initiative ensures that members of the military community can fully participate in two of the most respected global gatherings in the cybersecurity field. Complimentary access includes:

Keynote and breakout sessions led by international cybersecurity leaders

Hands-on hacking villages and Capture the Flag competitions

Full access to the vendor expo floor

Entry to the signature Hacker Halted Happy Hour networking reception

These opportunities provide not only advanced technical insights but also direct engagement with executives, researchers, and practitioners shaping the global cybersecurity landscape.

Training Discounts on Globally Recognized Certifications

In addition to complimentary conference access, military and veteran attendees will receive 25% off EC-Council’s world-class pre-conference training programs, including:

These certifications endorsed by defense agencies, Fortune 100 companies, and governments worldwide are regarded as the gold standard for preparing professionals to defend against evolving cyber threats.

Recognizing the Military as a Cybersecurity Force Multiplier

Military and veteran professionals bring discipline, mission-critical thinking, and operational expertise that align directly with the demands of cyber defense. By opening access to its flagship events and training, EC-Council is accelerating the transition of service members into civilian cybersecurity roles while addressing the global talent gap.

“Cybersecurity is national security, and the military community represents one of the strongest pipelines of future defenders,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. “By equipping military professionals and veterans with cutting-edge skills and connecting them to global industry leaders, we are preparing the next wave of cybersecurity defenders. This initiative is about more than access it’s about empowering those who have served to lead in safeguarding the digital future.”

Hacker Halted & Global CISO Forum: Platforms for Innovation and Leadership

Hacker Halted is EC-Council’s flagship global conference, uniting researchers, practitioners, and innovators to address the most advanced cyber threats and showcase groundbreaking solutions. Featuring live hacking villages, Capture the Flag competitions, and expert-led sessions, the event serves as a collaborative environment where the global cybersecurity community strengthens collective defense.

Held in parallel, the Global CISO Forum is an exclusive executive gathering for Chief Information Security Officers, senior leaders, and government officials. The Forum provides a trusted platform for candid discussion on governance, risk, and emerging threats while enabling decision-makers to shape the strategic direction of global cybersecurity leadership.

Registration Information

Registration is now open at Hacker Halted and Global CISO Forum

Military attendees may use the codes:

GOVMILVIP for free conference pass

GOVMILVIP25 for discounted training

**Registrants without a .mil or .gov email may be asked to verify eligibility.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Amber Pedroncelli

Sales Operations & Conference Director, North America

amber.pedroncelli@eccouncil.org | +1(505) 922-2895

press@eccouncil.org

About EC-Council

EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.

For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org

About Hacker Halted

Hacker Halted is EC-Council’s flagship global conference series dedicated to advancing cybersecurity worldwide. Hosted annually in Atlanta, the event convenes security practitioners, researchers, and industry leaders to explore cutting-edge threats, share groundbreaking research, and showcase the latest tools and techniques.

About the Global CISO Forum

The Global CISO Forum is an executive event hosted annually alongside Hacker Halted in Atlanta. Bringing together CISOs, senior cybersecurity leaders, and government officials, the Forum provides an exclusive platform for strategic discussion on governance, risk, and emerging threats, empowering leaders to shape the future of cybersecurity.

