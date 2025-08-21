Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes the Digital Engineering Hub at Rowan University as a Member

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that the Digital Engineering Hub (DEHub) at Rowan University has joined the consortium. DEHub is a first-of-its-kind academic research and development center where digital engineering methods are researched, practiced, taught, incubated, and translated from ideas to commercialized applications. DEHub’s focal areas include materials discovery, accelerated materials testing, digital manufacturing, condition-based asset monitoring, robotics, and automation.

To support these applications, DEHub is housed in a state-of-the-art facility at Rowan University’s Main Campus in Glassboro, NJ. It offers access to many technological testbeds, including one developed for DTC in collaboration with several members, focusing on metal additive manufacturing. Joining the DTC is a milestone for DEHub's strategic development as it further promotes its public-private partnerships and collaborations.

“We welcome DEHub @ Rowan University as a member of the DTC and their involvement in our testbed program,” said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO of the DTC. “Their lifecycle experience with real-time, AI-powered advanced manufacturing and involvement in our testbed program will be valuable to DTC members. Together, we will work to further the adoption of and drive the evolution of digital twin and critical enabling technologies across industries, including aerospace, defense, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and life sciences.”

“Joining DTC has allowed DEHub to connect with an entire community working to understand the challenges and propose solutions on all aspects of Digital Engineering and Digital Twins. I could not be more excited about this partnership,” said Dr. Antonios Kontsos, Ph.D., Henry M. Rowan Foundation Endowed Professor and Director of DEHub, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering, Rowan University

About the Digital Engineering Hub

At the Digital Engineering Hub (DEHub) @ Rowan University, we create a venue where industry, the government, and academia can collectively solve problems and define the next generation of applications related to the digital transformation. We are motivated by the global changes caused by adopting and integrating digital technologies that transform traditional business models and continuously introduce enhanced decision-making methods. DEHub provides resources, equipment, personnel, and thought leadership while working with modern cyberphysical systems in engineering to increase automation, embedded intelligence, and improve data-driven decision making.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We foster development, raise awareness through impactful work products, and drive increased digital twin adoption across industries. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

