Latest Drone Technology Reshaping Government Operations for Land Surveying and Other Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Latest and Greatest Drone Technology is rapidly becoming a valuable tool across various levels of government, military and defense, offering a wide and increasing range of capabilities and advantages across a growing number of applications. Drones are now being extensively used in military operations for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), reducing the risk to human personnel in dangerous environments. They can also be equipped with payloads for electronic warfare, communication relays, and land surveying operations. In a recent article published by ConduitStreet.org; “While drones have become well-established tools in public safety operations—particularly for emergency response and law enforcement—their utility in government operations is rapidly expanding into diverse and impactful areas. These include infrastructure inspection, land surveying, environmental monitoring, traffic management, and even public communication during events.” The US Department of Defense operates the "Blue UAS" program to identify and approve drones meeting stringent security and operational standards for military and federal applications. Drones are also being used for tasks such as border control surveillance, managing traffic congestion, storm tracking and forecasting, delivering essential supplies in emergencies, and mapping inaccessible terrain. Artificial intelligence and automation are expected to play an increasingly important role, enabling drones to perform tasks far more efficiently and operate autonomously. Active Companies in the drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

According to ClearPointServices.com: “In the rapidly evolving world of geospatial technology, drones have emerged as one of the most powerful tools available to land surveyors. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are revolutionizing how professionals capture high-resolution data, map terrains, and expedite the process of planning and development projects. From significantly reducing field time to delivering hyper-accurate 3D models, drones are reshaping the landscape of land surveying. Below, we’ll delve deeper into how they are changing the game. Traditional land surveying often involves extensive ground-based measurements, multiple site visits, and labor-intensive methods. Drones have streamlined this entire process. In just a matter of hours—sometimes even minutes—survey-grade UAVs can fly over large parcels of land, capturing imagery and sensor data that would have taken days or weeks using conventional methods. This efficiency not only saves time but also translates directly into cost savings. Drones are a transformative force in modern land surveying. From boosting efficiency and safety to unlocking unprecedented detail, they enhance the quality of survey data and speed of project delivery. By embracing this technology, surveyors pave the way for more sustainable, informed, and future-focused land development practices.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Agreements to Acquire Two Florida Companies, Expanding Drone as a Service Footprint into Aviation, Defense, and Power Washing - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it has signed offers to acquire two Florida-based companies expected to expand its US DaaS services footprint into drone-based power washing and new aviation, defense, government, and commercial customers. The acquisitions will unlock significant revenue potential as well as diversification across the Southeast region and nationally.

One proposed acquisition is a Florida-based power wash services company with operations across multiple counties, marking ZenaTech’s first US entry into the power washing sector. This acquisition will provide ZenaTech with a platform to scale drone-enabled power wash services rapidly to new markets, including airplane maintenance, aviation facilities, and defense infrastructure. Power washing in aviation uses high-pressure water and drone-assisted cleaning systems to remove dirt, debris, and contaminants from aircraft exteriors and infrastructure, and cleans and sanitizes interiors. The sector is poised to grow due to increasing fleet sizes, stricter safety and efficiency standards, and the rising adoption of automated, eco-friendly maintenance technologies.

An additional proposed acquisition is a land surveying firm with over 30 years of history serving Florida-based developers and homebuilders. With a long-standing client base and trusted reputation, the Company believes this partnership will enhance its Southeast region DaaS presence and create a strong platform to expand drone services across additional construction and real estate customers, further consolidating the company’s regional footprint.

“When finalized, these acquisitions will provide diversification and future revenue streams for Drone as a Service across our Southeast and national networks,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “Expanding our reach to aviation and defense is strategic as we believe the future of aviation maintenance is autonomous. By replacing ladders, scaffolding, and chemical-heavy processes with smart cleaning drones, for both interior and exteriors of planes, we hope to help airlines and defense operators set a new standard for safety, sustainability, and efficiency.”

ZenaTech has closed eight US acquisitions toward its goal of establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations across the US by mid-2026. The company’s DaaS model is designed to provide flexible, on-demand access to drone services for surveying, inspections, maintenance, power washing, precision agriculture and more, eliminating the need to have to invest in drone hardware and software, worry about maintenance, regulatory compliance, or finding pilots.

The company’s strategy is aimed at acquiring established land survey engineering firms, and other old-tech or manual service businesses that are ripe for drone innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers, recurring revenue, and new growth opportunities. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, recently announced the successful delivery of its Group 2 P550™ small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) to the U.S. Army as part of the Long-Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program to support training and operations for Transformation in Contact (TiC) brigades. This initial delivery includes multiple P550 systems along with new equipment training and training master trainers to ensure mission readiness and rapid integration into the US Army TiC Brigades and other designated units.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for both the Army and the all-new P550 product line. Built from the ground up with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the P550 is designed to meet evolving warfighter requirements, enabling rapid adaptation in dynamic, contested environments with multiple payload, radio, and power options to counter emerging threats and enhance lethality. It builds on decades of AV’s UAS development and production of combat-proven systems delivered to the Department of Defense and over 50 partner nations.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced that it has received a purchase order for its advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solution from a defense entity. This is another achievement for ParaZero in its continued expansion into the defense market and the rapidly growing counter-drone market specifically. According to recent market research, the global anti drone market size was valued at $2.4B in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $3.1B in 2025 to $12.24B by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.62% during the forecast period.

With drones becoming a major security concern for military and non-military organizations, ParaZero's cutting-edge C-UAS solution offers a drone neutralization system. This technology provides essential protection for critical infrastructure, sensitive military operations, and public spaces while also ensuring minimal disruption while neutralizing aerial threats.

“Securing another order from a prestigious defense organization is a strong testament to the trust in our technology,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero Technologies. “We believe that our C-UAS solutions address the growing demand for highly effective drone mitigation systems, and that this new order reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of safety and security to our clients.”

Safe Pro Group Inc. (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, recently announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for a private placement with strategic investors including Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) and Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE: UMAC), two leaders in the U.S. drone industry.

The private placement consists of the sale of 2,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $4.00 per share and warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $6.00 per share, for a potential investment package of up to $20 million. The investment is expected to provide the financial strength and strategic relationships to accelerate commercialization of Safe Pro’s patented AI technologies, including its Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) and newly developed Navigation Observation Detection Engine (NODE). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Safe Pro’s patented platform has already been recognized by the U.S. Army and is positioned to capitalize on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s proposed $617 million increase in funding for small, unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS), as well as the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) which allocates up to $30 billion in new drone and AI spending.

The SPOTD NODE provides real-time AI analysis of drone video and imagery directly at the tactical edge. Designed alongside military end-users, the SPOTD NODE rapidly detects landmines and more than 150 types of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and creates high definition 2D/3D maps without requiring an internet connection. Built on over 1.7 million drone images and utilized in battlefield operations in Ukraine, Safe Pro’s AI image processing technology has already delivered over 31,000 detections and mapped over 7,800 hectares.

