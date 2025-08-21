Medical Imaging Informatics Market to Project USD 11.40 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical imaging informatics market size is valued at USD 5.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 11.4 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.85%, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing adoption of AI and cloud technologies, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the medical imaging informatics market

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the radiology segment held the largest share of the medical imaging informatics market in 2023

By application, the cardiology segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment dominated the medical imaging informatics market

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years

By component, the software segment led the medical imaging informatics market

By component, the hardware segment is predicted to gain a significant revenue share during the forecast period

By end user, the hospital segment held the dominating share in the medical imaging informatics market

By end user, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period

Market Overview & Potential

Medical imaging informatics is a technique or rapidly developing scientific field that helps in the storage, retrieval, and optimal use of biomedical information data and knowledge for problem solving and decision making. The growing research and development through the integration of AI and machine learning helps in improving the performance and accuracy with fewer errors.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Medical Imaging Informatics Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of AI and cloud technologies, which enhance the diagnostic capabilities and streamline the workflow which increasing the growth of the market. Other key growth drivers are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, focus on personalized medicine, improved healthcare infrastructure, and a shift towards non-hospital settings. The growing cardiology applications for diagnosis and treatment planning also further influence the growth of the market. The technological advancements for enhancing and improving the efficiency and accuracy further fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Medical Imaging Informatics Market?

AI and Machine Learning

The integration of AI in the system for enhancing image analysis and increasing the diagnosis of disease fuels the growth of the market.



Cloud-Based Solutions

The growing demand and popularity are due to their ability to improve data accessibility and reduce infrastructure costs.



Advanced Imaging Informatics Platforms

Innovation in 3D and 4D imaging technologies for advanced imaging increases the demand for the market.



Increased Prevalence of Diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for medical imaging, further fueling the growth of the informatics market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Medical Imaging Informatics Market?

The key growth challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the growing and increasing costs, like high initial investment for advanced imaging, which requires advanced and high-end hardware and software, which limits the growth of the market. The high maintenance costs and costs required for upgrades, including staff training, also contribute to the high cost of the market. The high cost also results in limited access to the technologies in small hospitals, clinics, and rural areas, which hinders the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Medical Imaging Informatics Market in 2024?

North America dominated the medical imaging informatics market due to the wide adoption of medical imaging technologies and supportive measures from government organizations. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, which fuel the demand for advanced imaging techniques for diagnosis and treatment monitoring, fueling the growth. The technological advancements, government initiatives, and shift to non-hospital settings and cloud adoption are some of the key drivers of the market in the region. Toshiba, Riverain Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Medviso, and MIM Software are some of the major players in the North American medical imaging software market, which supports the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Medical Imaging Informatics Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the medical imaging informatics market during the predicted timeframe due to favorable government initiatives and the increased shift towards medical imaging technology. The growth of the market is driven by the growing aging population and increasing chronic disease prevalence increases the demand for the market. The technological advancements, increased healthcare spending and government initiatives, and increased awareness further boost the growth of the market in the region. Major players, including Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens AG, play a significant role in the growth and expansion of the market.

Segmental Insights

By Application

How Did The Radiology Segment Dominated The Medical Imaging Informatics Market In 2023?

The radiology segment was the largest segment of the medical imaging informatics market in 2023, driven by significant investments in radiology, which is efficient in the diagnosis of several diseases. Radiology diagnoses certain disorders through imaging techniques, which allow researchers and identify subtle changes in genetic structures. Computer applications allow radiologists to identify genetic abnormalities and perform CT scans, MRIs, and other techniques efficiently.

The cardiology segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases. Cardiologists specialize in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disorders, which also fuels the growth of this segment.

By Deployment Mode

Which Deployment Mode Segment Dominated The Medical Imaging Informatics Market In 2023?

The cloud-based segment led the medical imaging informatics market due to its effectiveness, scalability, and accessibility, enabling healthcare professionals to access medical imaging data remotely. The growth of remote healthcare facilities driven by telehealth, precision medicine, personalized treatment plans, and AI-assisted tools and techniques, is also contributing to this segment's success.

The on-premise segment is forecasted to see significant growth in the coming years, as it offers high security and control that appeals to healthcare institutions prioritizing data privacy and regulatory compliance. Confidentiality and data privacy are crucial factors in clinical research practices, enhancing patient trust and business accountability.

By Component

How Did The Software Segment dominate the high Medical Imaging Informatics Market in 2023?

The software segment led the medical imaging informatics market due to its significant contribution to data management and analytics. Software enables easy storage and retrieval of data, including health records, medical images, genetic history information, and more. As doctors become proficient in various research fields such as genomics, proteomics, molecular biology, genetics, and clinical biochemistry, the demand for software tools to handle vast amounts of information safely will increase.

The hardware segment is projected to gain a significant revenue share during the forecast period due to various imaging system devices and improvements in imaging process efficiency, resulting in better diagnostic outcomes. Healthcare facilities rely heavily on technical services like installation, maintenance, and support to provide precise solutions for complex imaging tasks.

By End User

Which End Use Segment Dominates the High Medical Imaging Informatics Market In 2023?

The hospital segment held the largest share of the medical imaging informatics market due to its heavy reliance on medical imaging technologies for improved patient care, driving excellence and innovation. Hospitals regularly perform techniques such as CT scans, MRI, radiology, and neurology, requiring well-designed medical equipment, laboratory instruments, and trained medical professionals to conduct tests and provide results.

The diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the market during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of diagnostic facilities and exceptional diagnostic services. Diagnostic techniques, such as ELISA, RIA, PCR, blood testing, and next-generation sequencing, are performed in the research laboratories of hospitals, clinics, academic institutions, and other healthcare facilities.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Medtronic announced that it had received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for transitional pass-through (TPT) payment for the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral renal denervation catheter. It is used in the Symplicity blood pressure procedure under the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System.

In February 2024, Siemens Healthineers introduced Magnetom flow to achieve greater sustainability and efficiency in magnetic resonance imaging. The Magnetom flow is the second MRI platform from Siemens, and it is designed as a helium-free and dry-cool technology.

Medical Imaging Informatics Market Key Players

Medtronic Inc.

Philips

Siemens

Fujifilm Holdings

Toshiba Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Dell Technologies Inc.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Application

Radiology

Oncology

Cardiology

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

Neurology

Orthopedics

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Hybrid

Integrated

Others



By Component

Software

Hardware

Services



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutions

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





