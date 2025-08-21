Sophos Tops 2025 CRN® ARC Awards, Winning Six Categories with Unmatched Partner-Voted Recognition

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced that it has won all security categories that it was nominated for in the 2025 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. This recognition underscores Sophos’ unmatched commitment to its global partner ecosystem.

Sophos had the most wins across any vendor in this year’s awards, recognized as industry-best in six security categories: Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Security (EDR/XDR), Network Security (Enterprise and SMB), Data Security and Cloud Security. Within these categories, partners awarded Sophos highest marks in product innovation, partnership and cloud and managed services – affirming Sophos’ leadership across the full IT security stack.

The ARC Awards from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, spotlight the technology vendors providing best-in-class products and solution provider partnership throughout the IT channel ecosystem. Partners evaluate vendors on their efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop high-value partner benefits and foster long-term, successful partnerships. These awards are among the most prestigious in the IT industry, reflecting unfiltered partner feedback and real-world results.

Sophos won CRN 2025 ARC Awards for:

Security – Managed Detection and Response: Top scores for Partnership and Support

Security – Endpoint Protection / EDR/XDR: Top scores in Partnership, Support and Managed & Cloud Services

Security – Network Security – Enterprise: Swept all subcategories (Product Innovation, Partnership, Support and Managed & Cloud Services)

Security – Network Security – SMB: Swept all subcategories (Product Innovation, Partnership, Support and Managed & Cloud Services)

Security – Data Security: Swept all subcategories (Product Innovation, Partnership, Support and Managed & Cloud Services)

Security – Cloud and Application: Swept all subcategories (Product Innovation, Partnership, Support and Managed & Cloud Services)

This recognition follows the recent launch of Sophos’ newly enhanced Partner Program, further validating the company’s deep investment in enabling partner growth and empowering partners to deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes for more than 600,000 customers around the world.

“The CRN Annual Report Card is especially meaningful because this recognition comes directly from our partner community,” said Chris Bell, Senior Vice President, Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development at Sophos. “Earning top ratings across technology, innovation, support and partnership in both enterprise and SMB categories speaks to the depth of our commitment to helping partners succeed. Sophos’ comprehensive cybersecurity platform spans MDR, endpoint, cloud and network security, equipping partners with the tools and services they need to grow revenue and deliver superior outcomes for their customers. This recognition reflects not just our strong programs, but the real-world impact of how we support partners every day - from sales and marketing to service and enablement.”

"It’s an honor to celebrate the technology vendors that solution providers count on as standouts in technology innovation and partnership throughout the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “This year’s CRN Annual Report Card winners have earned the trust of their partners through their technology excellence and consistency delivering the tools, support and services opportunities required to drive success. We congratulate all the winners for this well-deserved recognition.”

Sophos’ continued recognition in industry awards signals the trust and confidence partners place in its ability to deliver comprehensive, best-in-class cybersecurity. In today’s complex threat landscape, success requires more than point solutions - it demands an integrated platform and scalable, high-performing protection across the entire IT stack, backed by expert services and a partner program built for long-term growth. Sophos is uniquely positioned to help partners lead with confidence, adapt to evolving challenges and create lasting value for their customers.

Learn more about the Sophos Partner Program at partners.sophos.com.

About Sophos

Sophos is a cybersecurity leader defending 600,000 organizations globally with an AI-driven platform and expert-led services. Sophos meets organizations wherever they are in their security maturity and grows with them to defeat cyberattacks. Its solutions combine machine learning, automation, and real-time threat intelligence with frontline human expertise from Sophos X-Ops to deliver advanced, 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response.

Sophos offers industry-leading managed detection and response (MDR) alongside a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity technologies — including endpoint, network, email, and cloud security, extended detection and response (XDR), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and next-gen SIEM. Together with expert advisory services, these capabilities help organizations proactively reduce risk and respond faster, with the visibility and scalability needed to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Sophos goes to market with a global partner ecosystem, including Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), resellers and distributors, marketplace integrations, and cyber risk partners, giving organizations the flexibility to choose trusted relationships when securing their business. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

