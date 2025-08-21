SEALSQ and Ajyal Holding Launch the KUAENTUM Joint Venture in Abu Dhabi to Develop Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center and Satellite Production Hub with a $100 Million Local Investment Target

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Geneva, Switzerland, August 21, 2025 -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Ajyal Holding (“AJYAL”), (together the “Partners”) to establish a Joint Venture in United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) with the name KUAENTUM. Building on UAE’s high-tech and space ecosystem, the Joint Venture intents to develop a cutting-edge Post-Quantum Semiconductors Personalization Center (PQSPC) in Abu Dhabi, and integrate a post-quantum satellite production line as part of its global semiconductor and space security strategy. The project is subject to standard closing conditions including, but not limited to, the execution and signing of definitive agreements.

The Abu Dhabi KUAENTUM Joint Venture is intended to serve as a secure hub for the personalization and testing of post-quantum semiconductors. Core services are expected to include digital ID injection and embedded software updates at both wafer and IC levels. In parallel, the facility plans to support the production of quantum-resilient communication satellites, delivering end-to-end security from chip to space. The Partners estimate the investment required to complete this project will be on the order of approximately $100 million.

SEALSQ's decision to select Abu Dhabi was driven by its rapidly advancing high-tech and space ecosystem, strong support for semiconductor localization, and strategic investment initiatives led by the UAE government. Abu Dhabi offers a unique convergence of digital infrastructure, sovereign wealth backing, and a growing talent base focused on AI, cybersecurity, and aerospace engineering.

The PQSPC and satellite production facility aims to:

Personalize and test post-quantum cryptographic chips based on SEALSQ's proprietary architectures.

based on SEALSQ's proprietary architectures. Integrate quantum-resistant encryption modules directly into satellite systems for government and critical infrastructure applications.

for government and critical infrastructure applications. Serve as a regional hub for semiconductor and space innovation across the Middle East and beyond, in alignment with national security and digital sovereignty goals.

for semiconductor and space innovation across the Middle East and beyond, in alignment with national security and digital sovereignty goals. Host AI-driven R&D programs for adaptive semiconductors and autonomous satellite systems.

This initiative is part of SEALSQ's broader vision to establish PQSPC globally through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). SEALSQ is currently negotiating similar projects in Europe and Asia. All centers will apply RISC-V-based chip architectures with embedded post-quantum cryptography, ensuring compliance with standards such as Common Criteria and NIST’s PQC guidelines.

Semiconductors produced by KUAENTUM are planned to feature advanced quantum-resistant cryptographic cores, offering robust protection against threats posed by Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers (CRQCs). These chips would also be embedded into SEALSQ’s secure satellite platforms, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality in a post-quantum era.

Ahmed Al Romaithi, Chairman of Ajyal Holding, said: "This partnership with SEALSQ reflects Ajyal Holding’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s position as a global leader in high-tech industries. By combining world-class post-quantum semiconductor expertise with Abu Dhabi’s dynamic innovation ecosystem, we are creating a platform that safeguards digital sovereignty and drives long-term industrial growth. KUAENTUM will not only strengthen our technological resilience but also inspire new generations of Emirati talent to lead in the fields of quantum computing, space, and secure communications."

Commenting on the Joint Venture, Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, stated: “The convergence of quantum-resistant chips and secure satellite infrastructure marks a strategic inflection point in global cybersecurity, one that will define the resilience of digital and physical systems for decades to come. By uniting these two capabilities under one roof, we are not only addressing the immediate threats posed by the coming post-quantum era but also creating a scalable platform for innovation across critical industries. Abu Dhabi provides the ideal foundation for this vision, as it is a global hub where semiconductors and space security can be advanced in tandem, setting new standards for international security and technological leadership.”

