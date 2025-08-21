Mplify Unveils Ambitious AI-Powered Agenda for Global NaaS Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced an ambitious agenda for its Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) taking place November 10–14, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. As the only event dedicated to Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), GNE brings together the entire digital services ecosystem to explore how NaaS for AI and automation are transforming secure, on-demand services. A highlight of the conference will be a keynote from Cognition AI introducing Devin, the world’s first AI software engineer.

Visionary Perspectives

GNE 2025 features a powerful roster of speakers including Russell Kaplan, President of Cognition AI, who will demonstrate how AI is accelerating software development and reshaping the future of engineering. Tyler Menezes, CEO of CodeDay, adds a complementary perspective, presenting how industry-academia partnerships are building the AI-ready workforce needed to fuel innovation and defend against emerging threats. Together, their sessions underscore the convergence of AI, automation, security, and talent pipelines driving the next wave of digital services.

Conference Days

Over two days, GNE 2025 will deliver executive keynotes, panel discussions, and demonstrations showcasing real-world NaaS innovation. Sessions will cover NaaS for AI, secure networking validated by Mplify’s SASE certification, federated ecosystems, automated supply chains, and next-generation infrastructure for AI, edge, and space. Networking opportunities, media engagement, the NaaS Excellence Awards Gala, and social events round out the program.

This year’s program features standout sessions, including:

NaaS - The Strategic Backbone of the AI Economy

NaaS for AI - Powering GenAI, Agentic AI, and Edge Workloads

Inside the AI Infrastructure Boom – Building Scalable, AI-Optimized Networks

Delivering on the NaaS Experience – Unlocking Revenue in Retail & Wholesale

Automated Supply Chains – Scaling NaaS with Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs & Payloads

NaaS Federation - Building a Trusted Automated Ecosystem

Cybersecurity in the AI Era - From SASE to Quantum-Safe Networking



“GNE 2025 is where the global NaaS community comes together to address its biggest opportunities – AI-driven innovation, automation, and secure services,” said Nan Chen, CEO, Mplify. “With leaders from enterprises, service providers, technology innovators, and organizations like Cognition AI and CodeDay, GNE delivers unmatched insight into how NaaS is transforming the digital economy.”



Member Workdays

The program concludes with two days of work sessions where Mplify members collaborate across committees to define technical standards, advance certification frameworks, and align on interoperability projects. These sessions give members a unique opportunity to directly shape the direction of the global NaaS ecosystem, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate collective innovation.

Registration & Sponsorship

Early-bird registration is available until September 19 at gne.mplify.net . Sponsorship opportunities are available at all levels; contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events for details.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

amy@mplify.net