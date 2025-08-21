DCHFA Recognizes the Promising Leaders of Tomorrow by Announcing the Fifth Annual Todd A. Lee Scholarship Recipients

Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is making higher education more accessible by awarding over $50,000 in grants through its fifth annual Todd A. Lee Scholarship. Ten awardees individually received at least $5,000 in scholarships to fund their undergraduate or graduate education. This scholarship aims to encourage more students to choose a profession within the affordable housing space. “It’s remarkable to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Todd A. Lee Scholarship by awarding 10 deserving individuals during this academic school year. These students are already making an impact and setting high standards, making them the promising leaders of tomorrow. Todd A. Lee would be happy knowing that we have a generation of future leaders ready to foster and thrive within this affordable housing ecosystem.” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO of DCHFA.

All students are natives of the District or D.C. residents, which is one of the scholarship program requirements.

The 2025 Todd A. Lee Scholars are:

· Audrey Davis, Graduate Student/Real Estate Concentration at Georgetown University

· Cameron Gadson Graduate Student/Public Policy Concentration at American University

· Dajhon Williams, Graduate Student/Public Health Concentration at Brown University

· Keevsayah Polite, Business Administration Major at Florida Memorial University

· Keicha Barnes, Graduate Student/Computer Engineering Concentration at the University of the District of Columbia

· Sade Boyea, Business Major at Liberty University

· Natalie Washington, Graduate Student/Real Estate Concentration at the University of Maryland

· Quentin Foster, Business Major at Louisiana State University

· Marissa Garland, Business/Finance Major at the University of the District of Columbia

· Khufu Edwards, Graduate Student/Business Concentration at Morgan State University

In Honor of Todd A. Lee

Todd A. Lee was the Executive Director and CEO of DCHFA from 2016 to 2020. During his lifetime, his career focus was innovation, infrastructure/process, and financing in real estate. He came to DCHFA to create an impact in the city through the preservation and construction of affordable and workforce housing in the District of Columbia. As an extension of the Lee Legacy, DCHFA launched the scholarship in 2020 for students who aspire to have a career in the field of affordable housing. Since its inception, 39 recipients (including repeat awardees) have been awarded over $280,000 in funds toward their education. TAL Scholars have gone on to careers within the District government (Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and Department of Housing and Community Development) as well as with organizations such as Intuit Inc., Volunteers of America, and Capital Impact Partners.

The sixth annual Todd A. Lee Scholarship application will reopen in Spring 2026 to continue supporting students that aspire to be future contributors to the field of affordable housing.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration*Innovation

