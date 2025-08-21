Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 21.8.2025

VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21.8.2025
   
   
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 21.8.2025 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          21.8.2025 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 VAIAS 
Amount            600Shares
Average price/ share   46,9667EUR
Total cost           28 180,02EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 141 984 shares
including the shares repurchased on 21.8.2025 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki 
   
   

More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com 

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com


