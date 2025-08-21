Crusoe Acquires Atero to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Performance on Crusoe Cloud, and Establish First Middle East Office

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced it has acquired Atero, a company specializing in GPU management and memory optimization for AI workloads. This strategic move will accelerate the development of Crusoe Cloud's managed AI services and strengthen its ability to deliver the world’s most reliable, efficient and high-performance AI cloud infrastructure. The acquisition also establishes Crusoe’s first Middle East office in Tel Aviv, Israel, enabling the company to tap into the diverse talent pool and serve new customers across the region. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Atero’s proprietary technology dramatically improves GPU utilization, efficiency, and reliability for demanding AI workloads, such as LLM inference. By combining Atero's deep expertise in AI infrastructure operating systems with the Crusoe Cloud technology stack, Crusoe will deliver a superior user experience that maximizes performance, speed and scalability while optimizing resource and energy consumption for its customers.

“We are excited to welcome the Atero team to Crusoe. Atero's low-level expertise in high-performance computing infrastructure will be instrumental in Crusoe delivering unmatched performance, scale, reliability and efficiency in our GPU clusters. By optimizing memory utilization, we can ensure our customers have their data in the right place at the right time to maximize GPU utilization rates and get more out of the money they spend on compute,” said Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “By establishing our first Middle East office in Tel Aviv, we not only gain access to the incredible workforce across the region, but also the ability to better serve our global community of customers and partners.”

Alon Yariv, CEO of Atero, commented, “When we founded Atero, we set out to transform the industry with our technology, and joining Crusoe is the fastest path to achieving that mission. We share Crusoe’s vision that vertical integration is the future of the AI infrastructure market, and our team is excited to contribute its expertise to build world-class managed AI services on the Crusoe Cloud platform.”

Co-founded in 2024 by CEO Alon Yariv and CTO Omer Landau in Israel, Atero was in stealth mode and raised a seed round from Primary VC in New York and Lool Ventures in Israel. Its deeply technical team will join Crusoe's engineering team, and together they will accelerate the development of Crusoe Cloud's managed services offerings.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

