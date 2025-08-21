Vereigen Media Tackles Dirty Data Crisis with 100% Human-Verified Lead Validation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B marketers are under constant pressure to accomplish more with fewer resources. Many turn to third-party data aggregators, which can result in bloated databases, wasted spend, and campaigns stalled by “dirty data.” Vereigen Media, a leader in B2B demand generation, is addressing this challenge with a 100% human-verified lead validation process, designed to put an end to inaccurate data and deliver what marketers truly need: genuine engagement from real people.

“In today’s compliance-driven world, shortcuts with data are no longer an option. Our human-first validation process ensures every lead is not only accurate but also consented and compliant, protecting both marketing budgets and brand reputation.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media.





Why Bad Data Is Holding Marketers Back

A Gartner report found that inaccurate data costs organizations about £10.6 million per year. Outdated information puts pressure on marketing leaders and makes it harder to achieve desired results. Relying on third-party shortcuts often creates more problems than it solve:

Wasted budgets due to inaccurate or duplicate records.

due to inaccurate or duplicate records. Compliance risks arise from non-consented data.

arise from non-consented data. Sales friction is caused by poor lead quality.

is caused by poor lead quality. Missed opportunities when genuine buyers are overlooked.

Vereigen Media’s human-verified validation process eliminates these issues by ensuring that each lead is verified, engaged, and compliant before reaching a client workflow.

The Vereigen Media Difference

Vereigen Media sets itself apart by rejecting outsourcing and data aggregators entirely. They rely on first-party data, human expertise, and compliance driven practices, to deliver personalized services for growth-focused B2B organizations.

Verified Content Engagement : With this approach, prospects must engage with the content before any leads are validated. Vereigen Media’s content syndication process ensures that every lead reflects genuine interest, resulting in higher conversion potential.

: With this approach, prospects must engage with the content before any leads are validated. Vereigen Media’s process ensures that every lead reflects genuine interest, resulting in higher conversion potential. VM Engage (Programmatic Ads) : Intelligent, first-party fueled ad delivery connects with the right buyers at the right time. This boosts ROI and speeds up the decision-making process.

: Intelligent, first-party fueled ad delivery connects with the right buyers at the right time. This boosts ROI and speeds up the decision-making process. Event Registrations : The service guarantees a 100% increase in event registrants, each manually verified by our in-house team of 200 data experts. These registrants align with your ideal customer profiles, boosting event ROI and driving more meaningful post-event conversations.

: The service guarantees a 100% increase in event registrants, each manually verified by our in-house team of 200 data experts. These registrants align with your ideal customer profiles, boosting event ROI and driving more meaningful post-event conversations. Demand Generation Programs: Built to attract, engage, and validate only real prospects using multi-channel strategies.

Vereigen Media streamlines digital engagement workflows with over 200 in-house data experts. This guarantees accuracy, compliance, and relevance in every B2B demand generation campaign.

Proof in B2B Campaign Performance

Vereigen Media has successfully delivered impressive results for global B2B brands across various industries-

ServiceNow achieved a 90% conversion rate for MQL through VM’s ABM-driven syndication programs.

achieved a for MQL through VM’s ABM-driven syndication programs. AnyDesk experienced its biggest Q4 revenue boost . Verified leads helped to drive meaningful engagement in new geo locations.

experienced its . Verified leads helped to drive meaningful engagement in new geo locations. A leading cybersecurity company hit an over 8% engagement rate on early follow-ups. They also managed to keep the lead replacement rate below 2%.



“They’re not just a vendor, they’re an ally who consistently goes above and beyond to help us achieve our goals.”

– Miluse Vejdani, Head of Demand Generation at AnyDesk

Compliance and Privacy First

Privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA are reshaping marketing. Vereigen Media focuses on first-party data, fully consented to ensure compliance throughout every demand generation campaign. Each engagement is verified for accuracy, intent, and legal soundness, helping clients avoid costly risks while providing trustworthy, actionable data.



Ready to start generating leads without guessing?

Connect with Vereigen Media today!

https://vereigenmedia.com/get-extra-value-add-b2b-leads/

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a U.S. based global demand generation company. It focuses on delivering real engagement from real people. With over 107 million verified first-party contacts and a strict no-outsourcing policy, they help businesses in Technology, SaaS, Media, Services, and other industry sectors. They are focused on generating qualified opportunities, increasing conversion rates, and driving measurable growth on a global scale.

At Vereigen Media, we stand for transparency, compliance, and human trust. They use verified content engagement, programmatic ad delivery, and human validation. This way, they ensure that every lead is a real opportunity, not just a name in a database.



Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0a34fb8-727b-49b5-a890-a4a2c21b0766