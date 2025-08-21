New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate of ~3% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The thyroid gland disorder treatments market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by the increasing incidence of conditions like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Greater awareness about the need for timely and precise diagnosis is further boosting this trend. Additionally, the growing adoption of biologic therapies, which provide targeted and more effective treatment solutions, is reshaping the therapeutic landscape. Coupled with rising investments and ongoing advancements in research and development, these factors are creating a highly supportive environment for market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market during the forecast period.

In the drug type segment of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market, the levothyroxine category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable thyroid gland disorder treatment companies such as Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., GSK plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Exelixis, Inc., Sanofi, Viatris Inc., Provell Pharmaceuticals, LLC, IBSA Pharma Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ADVANZ Pharma, and several others are currently operating in the thyroid gland disorder treatment market.

and several others are currently operating in the thyroid gland disorder treatment market. In September 2024, Amgen announced that TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab, genetically recombined) received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of active thyroid eye disease (TED) with a high Clinical Activity Score (CAS).

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Overview

Treatment for thyroid gland disorders depends on whether the condition involves overactivity, underactivity, or structural problems such as nodules or goiter. Hypothyroidism is typically managed with daily oral thyroid hormone replacement, most commonly levothyroxine, to restore normal hormone levels and alleviate symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and cold intolerance. Regular blood tests are needed to monitor thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels and adjust the dosage as required. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, may be treated with antithyroid medications such as methimazole or propylthiouracil, which reduce hormone production. Other options include radioactive iodine therapy, which gradually destroys overactive thyroid cells, or surgical removal of all or part of the thyroid gland.

For structural thyroid disorders, treatment may involve monitoring, medication, or surgery, depending on the size, type, and activity of the abnormality. Benign nodules are often observed with periodic ultrasound scans, while malignant or suspicious nodules require surgical removal, sometimes followed by radioactive iodine therapy. Goiters may be treated with thyroid hormone suppression therapy, surgery, or radioiodine, especially if they cause compression symptoms or cosmetic concerns. Across all thyroid disorders, patient-specific factors, such as age, severity of disease, pregnancy status, and coexisting health conditions, play a key role in choosing the most appropriate treatment approach.





Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Insights

North America is projected to command the largest share of the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market in the coming years, supported by both structural and strategic strengths. This leading position is primarily fueled by the growing prevalence of conditions like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, along with related risk factors. Greater public awareness, earlier diagnosis, and strong investments in R&D and product launches by major industry players further reinforce the region’s dominance.

The rising number of thyroid disorder cases is expected to boost demand for anti-thyroid drugs, which play a key role in managing these conditions. Market growth will also benefit from ongoing innovation and new product introductions. For instance, in December 2022, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC released Levothyroxine Sodium Injection in the U.S., a ready-to-use 100 mcg/mL vial providing an important treatment option for patients in need of injectable therapy.

Overall, the combination of increasing disease incidence and frequent product launches from leading companies is anticipated to sustain strong growth in North America’s thyroid disorder treatment market from 2025 through 2032.

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Dynamics

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of thyroid-related diseases such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid nodules, and thyroid cancer. Increased awareness about these conditions, coupled with improved diagnostic capabilities, has led to earlier detection and more proactive treatment approaches. Aging populations, lifestyle changes, and rising iodine deficiency in certain regions are further contributing to the growing patient base. In addition, the expansion of screening programs and the integration of advanced diagnostic technologies in healthcare systems have facilitated better disease identification, fueling demand for treatment solutions globally.

Pharmaceutical advancements continue to play a significant role in shaping the market. Hormone replacement therapies, particularly levothyroxine, remain the cornerstone for hypothyroidism management, while antithyroid drugs and radioactive iodine therapy dominate the hyperthyroidism segment. There is also a growing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches, with tailored dosages and drug formulations that enhance patient compliance and minimize side effects. Furthermore, innovations in sustained-release drug delivery and the development of novel biologics for autoimmune-related thyroid disorders are expanding therapeutic possibilities, thereby stimulating market competition and innovation.

The market is also influenced by regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and the increasing availability of generic alternatives. While generics drive affordability and accessibility, they also intensify price competition among manufacturers. On the other hand, new product launches, particularly in the biologics and targeted therapy segments, offer premium pricing opportunities for innovators. Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and healthcare providers are accelerating R&D efforts, with a focus on expanding indications and improving long-term disease management.

Looking ahead, the market is likely to benefit from a growing emphasis on precision medicine, digital health monitoring, and patient-centric care models. Integration of telemedicine and remote monitoring tools is making follow-up and dosage adjustments more convenient, improving treatment adherence. However, challenges such as treatment side effects, inconsistent patient compliance, and disparities in healthcare access across regions remain. Overcoming these barriers through innovation, education, and policy support will be essential for sustaining long-term growth in the thyroid gland disorder treatment market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market CAGR ~3% Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Size by 2032 ~USD 3 Billion Key Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Companies Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., GSK plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Exelixis, Inc., Sanofi, Viatris Inc., Provell Pharmaceuticals, LLC, IBSA Pharma Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ADVANZ Pharma, and others

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Assessment

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Levothyroxine, Liothyronine, Propylthiouracil, Methimazole, Carbimazole, and Others Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation By Disorder Type: Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral and Parenteral Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Report Introduction 2 Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Layout 8 Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

