PathAI and Moffitt Cancer Center Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deploy the AISight® Dx Digital Pathology Platform and Advance AI Diagnostics

BOSTON, Mass., and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI , a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital pathology solutions, and Moffitt Cancer Center , one of the nation’s top cancer hospitals and a leader in cancer research, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to deploy PathAI’s digital pathology platform, AISight® Dx, across Moffitt’s pathology programs to transform cancer detection and innovation.

AISight® Dx, is PathAI’s cloud-native digital pathology image management system designed to support both laboratory workflow and translational research use cases. It combines enterprise-scale slide management, viewing, and collaboration with seamless AI integration, driving scalable pathology operational efficiencies and enhanced speed and accuracy. The partnership also establishes a framework for joint research programs, collation of real-world multimodal data, initiatives to support clinical trials and biopharma collaborations, and the co-development of next-generation AI-based diagnostics to enhance precision medicine.

“We are thrilled to partner with Moffitt Cancer Center, an institution renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in cancer care,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of PathAI. “By deploying AISight® Dx and building this strategic partnership, we’re equipping Moffitt’s pathologists and researchers with cutting-edge tools to support diagnosis, streamline operations, and unlock novel insights from pathology data.”

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with Moffitt’s mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer through transformative care, cutting-edge science and innovation,” said Karen Lu, MD , executive vice president and physician-in-chief at Moffitt Cancer Center. “By deploying AISight® Dx into our pathology infrastructure, we’re taking a significant step forward in the integration of AI-driven technology into clinical oncology, enabling faster, more accurate pathologist review.

“Adopting cutting-edge digital pathology technologies is key to driving Moffitt’s vision for a true digital transformation, one that unlocks a wealth of pathology data and seamlessly integrates it with imaging and clinical insights to deliver truly personalized patient care,” said William Westra, MD , vice chair of Pathology at Moffitt Cancer Center. “By partnering with PathAI, we’re laying the groundwork for next-generation oncology research that will shape future AI-powered care models, while building on PathAI’s and Moffitt’s legacy of advancing cancer pathology, innovative therapies, and breakthrough diagnostics.”

Together, PathAI and Moffitt Cancer Center aim to redefine the role of digital pathology and AI in cancer care, setting a precedent for how cutting-edge technologies and clinical expertise can converge to drive meaningful improvements in pathology.

1AISight® is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight® Dx is FDA-cleared for primary diagnosis in the US, and is CE‑IVD–marked for primary diagnosis in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.pathai.com .

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers , a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org , and follow the momentum on Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

