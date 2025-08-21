Order.co Named ‘AI Procurement Software of the Year 2025’ by CIOReview for Smart Sourcing and Fulfillment Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading AI-powered procurement platform , today announced it has been named ‘AI Procurement Software of the Year 2025’ by CIOReview. This award recognizes Order.co for pioneering proprietary AI technology that transforms how businesses manage sourcing, fulfillment, catalog creation, and vendor relationships.

CIOReview’s annual awards spotlight companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation, customer impact, and long-term value in procurement technology. After a rigorous evaluation process, the CIOReview editorial board selected Order.co for its end-to-end platform that offers intelligent, context-aware AI tools to help businesses make smarter, faster purchasing decisions.

“We’re honored to be recognized by CIOReview,” said Zach Garippa, CEO and Co-founder of Order.co. “AI has transformed countless business functions, but we noticed a significant gap in its capabilities within the order management and fulfillment processes. We built AI agents to close that gap, and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of how smart, automated buying can look.”

Order.co has long been ahead of the AI curve, with its proprietary models trained on nine years of purchasing behavior and over 8.5 million. One of Order.co’s highlighted AI features is its AI sourcing that analyzes thousands of vendor price points and surfaces intelligent product recommendations, balancing supplier reliability, price, and delivery speed. Businesses are already experiencing measurable impact, with customers like AvantStay saving over $190,000 on purchases to date.

Order.co continues to evolve its platform with upcoming AI-powered features designed to offer even more control and efficiency across the purchasing cycle:

Vendor Hub: Empowers customers to track spend and savings across suppliers, monitor performance metrics, and benchmark vendors against industry leaders

Empowers customers to track spend and savings across suppliers, monitor performance metrics, and benchmark vendors against industry leaders Predictive Checkout: Offers in-cart recommendations for alternative products when items are delayed, out of stock, or more expensive than similar substitutes





"We are glad to announce Order.co as the AI Procurement Software of the Year 2025,” said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “The AI-powered procurement platform streamlines purchasing, approvals, payments, and reporting. With features like AI sourcing, consolidated billing, and universal net terms, it helps businesses save time, reduce manual work, and boost efficiency.”

With each new AI innovation, Order.co brings consumer-level simplicity to enterprise-scale buying. To learn more about how Order.co’s AI capabilities reduce friction throughout the procure-to-pay process, visit https://www.cioreview.com/orderco

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. To learn more, visit order.co .

About CIOReview

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy source as well as a platform for C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market. To learn more, visit cioreview.com .

Media Contact

Allison Reich

Senior Manager of Brand, Content & Enablement

Allison.reich@order.co