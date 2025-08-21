hololive English -Advent-’s Talents Now Restyled as tokidoki Characters in HYTE’s Newest Line of Products

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continued partnership with hololive production, HYTE is thrilled to share its newest project with tokidoki , an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand, now available for pre-order. For this co-licensing collaboration, HYTE is debuting a newly-themed PC case and accompanying peripherals and accessories based on hololive English -Advent- talent branch, with character designs restyled by Simone Legno, Co-Founder and Artist of tokidoki. To learn more about this new project, please visit: https://hyte.co/tokiholo-PR

“Designing this collaboration with HYTE and hololive was a fun and exciting challenge,” said Simone Legno, Co-Founder and Artist of tokidoki. “Bringing the hololive Advent talents into the tokidoki world allowed me to blend their unique personalities with my art style in a new and unexpected way. It’s exciting to see our characters come to life in a space that celebrates creativity and fandom in such a bold format.”

“This partnership marks an exciting step into the world of PC and tech accessories for tokidoki,” added Pooneh Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO of tokidoki. “The synergy between tokidoki, hololive, and HYTE is undeniable—each with passionate, creative communities that love self-expression. We can’t wait to see how fans embrace this fusion of pop culture, performance, and play.”

As part of tokidoki’s first tri-collaboration entry into the PC and technology space, HYTE's hololive English -Advent- x tokidoki PC lineup include the following products, all of which are available for pre-order today:

HYTE tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- Y70 Limited Edition case - Made in close collaboration with tokidoki, HYTE's Y70 Snow White modern aesthetic case will feature exclusive artwork depicting each of the hololive Advent cast - Shiori Novella, Koseki Bijou, Nerissa Ravencroft, as well as Fuwawa Abyssgard and Mococo Abyssgard - in tokidoki's distinct aesthetic. Spread throughout the Y70's glass panels, each hololive English -Advent- talent is UV-printed alongside several tokidoki-original characters with a “sticker bomb” inspired arrangement. In addition, the first 100 pre-orders will also receive a special group message written by all hololive English -Advent- talents on a "shikishi" autograph board.

- Made in close collaboration with tokidoki, HYTE's Y70 Snow White modern aesthetic case will feature exclusive artwork depicting each of the hololive Advent cast - - in tokidoki's distinct aesthetic. Spread throughout the Y70's glass panels, each hololive English -Advent- talent is UV-printed alongside several tokidoki-original characters with a “sticker bomb” inspired arrangement. HYTE tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- Keycap and Desk Pad Bundle - HYTE's new keycap set comes with 144 individual keycaps that are compatible with most ANSI / UK ISO keyboards. The set features a muted colorway, integrates hololive English -Advent- and tokidoki iconography for select keys, and an exclusive tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- Desk Pad. In addition, those who pre-order either the case or Keycap and Desk Pad bundle will receive a free wall scroll themed after the collaboration.

The HYTE tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- Y70 Limited Edition case is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $299.99. It is expected to ship in Q4 2025.

The HYTE tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- Keycap and Desk Pad Bundle is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $119.99. It is expected to ship in Q4 2025.

To learn more about the tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- and HYTE collaboration, please visit: https://hyte.co/tokiholo-PR

For images of the tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- and HYTE collaboration, please visit: https://hyte.co/tokiholo-assets

The tokidoki x hololive English -Advent- and HYTE collaboration trailer can be found here: https://hyte.co/tokiholo-YT

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

ABOUT tokidoki

tokidoki, which translates to "sometimes" in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki's Chief Creative Officer, was born in Rome, Italy, and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. Combining Legno's unique talent and creativity with Mohajer's business acumen, tokidoki has grown exponentially. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters but also its megawatt partnerships. tokidoki is on Facebook and Twitter at @tokidoki and on Instagram at @tokidokibrand. For more information visit: www.tokidoki.it.

