Maltepe Dental Clinic Expands Global Reach with Premium Dental Implants and Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry

Istanbul, Turkey – Maltepe Dental Clinic, an award-winning dental provider with 22 years of expertise, proudly announces its continued commitment to delivering premium dental implants and advanced cosmetic dentistry solutions for patients worldwide. With its main facility in Istanbul and the distinction of being the first Turkish dental clinic to establish its own consultation office in London, UK, Maltepe Dental Clinic has become a trusted destination for international patients seeking exceptional care.

Over the past two decades, the clinic has welcomed more than 14,000 patients from 85+ countries, earning global recognition for both its clinical excellence and patient-centered approach. Maltepe Dental Clinic combines cutting-edge technology with an in-house dental laboratory, enabling highly customized and aesthetic results that meet the unique needs of each patient.

"Our mission has always been to combine precision, technology, and compassion in dentistry," said Dr. Alper Gurhan, lead dentist at Maltepe Dental Clinic. "By offering premium dental implants in Istanbul and consultation services in London, we are proud to extend world-class dental care to a wider international audience."



In addition to dental implants, the clinic specializes in cosmetic dentistry solutions such as veneers, crowns, teeth whitening, smile makeovers, and orthodontics. Each treatment plan is individually designed, ensuring patients receive tailored solutions that enhance both the health and beauty of their smiles.

"We don't just treat teeth—we change lives," added Dr. Yusuf Ilhan, co-lead dentist. "Our patients travel from around the globe because they know they will receive not only advanced dental care, but also genuine hospitality and long-term support."

Patient satisfaction lies at the heart of Maltepe Dental Clinic's philosophy. With a strong feedback system and internationally certified materials, the clinic consistently delivers safe, high-quality care. This commitment is reflected in a 4.8-star Google rating with more than 250 authentic reviews, as well as a 4.9 Trustpilot score based on genuine patient experiences. On social media, the clinic has shared over 1,100 Instagram posts across 12 years and published more than 300 video testimonials from happy patients, further reinforcing its credibility and transparency.

Beyond treatments, Maltepe Dental Clinic contributes to public health by engaging in community outreach programs that promote oral hygiene awareness. The clinic also supports research, training, and professional development initiatives, ensuring its team remains at the forefront of dental innovation.

With its comprehensive approach—combining health, aesthetics, education, and community engagement—Maltepe Dental Clinic continues to set new benchmarks in dental tourism. As the industry evolves, the clinic remains dedicated to improving smiles and elevating global standards in dentistry, ensuring that every patient—local or international—receives the care they truly deserve.

