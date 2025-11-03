Maltepe Dental Clinic Announces Advanced In House Dental Lab Integration for International Patient Care

ISTANBUL, TR, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTANBUL, TR - October 22, 2025 - -

Maltepe Dental Clinic has announced the integration of advanced digital workflow capabilities through its in house dental lab, incorporating CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing technology to serve patients from over 85 countries with streamlined dental restoration services.

The Istanbul and London-based practice has implemented intraoral scanning, CAD/CAM systems, and 3D printing technologies within its in house dental lab to enable same-day provisionals and expedited definitive restorations. The integration addresses the specific needs of international patients who require comprehensive treatment within limited travel timeframes.

"The integration of digital workflows has transformed our approach to implant restorations and workflow," said Dr. Alper Gurhan, co-founder of Maltepe Dental Clinic. "Direct control over the fabrication process, from initial scanning through final fitting, allows us to achieve clinically acceptable marginal and internal gaps that support restoration longevity and reduce remake risk."

The facility produces implant crowns, zirconium crowns, porcelain crowns, EMAX laminate veneers, digital smile design implementations, mock-ups with 3D printer technology, mouth guards, complete and partial dentures, and temporary prostheses. Equipment includes impression and intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM systems, 3D printers, ceramic and curing systems, and trishape scanner technology.



They also utilize advanced Intraoral Photogrammetry Scanner technology, a cutting-edge innovation that brings digital precision to implant dentistry and restorative treatments. Unlike traditional intraoral scanners, photogrammetry scanners use ultra-high-resolution imaging to capture the exact three-dimensional position and angulation of multiple implants with micron-level accuracy. This allows for perfectly fitting prosthetics, shorter chair time, and a more comfortable experience for the patient.

The workflow follows a sequence from scan to design, mill or print, finish, and fit. On-site fabrication enables same-day adjustments and eliminates courier delays for international patients. Direct communication between clinicians and technicians in the same facility allows for real-time shade and fit checks, try-ins, and rapid corrections. Studies indicate that direct dentist-technician communication improves prescription accuracy and reduces remake rates, particularly relevant for patients requiring single-itinerary care.

The digital workflow implementation represents a shift from conventional methods to precision-based systems. Intraoral scanning eliminates traditional impression materials, while CAD/CAM technology enables reproducible results with fewer chairside adjustments. The 3D printing capabilities allow for rapid prototyping of surgical guides and provisional restorations, reducing overall treatment time for international patients.

"Having technicians work alongside our clinical team creates an immediate feedback loop that improves prescription accuracy," stated Dr. Yusuf Ilhan, co-founder of the practice. "This proximity enables chairside adjustments, reducing remakes and supporting predictable outcomes for patients who need care in fewer visits."

As of October 20, 2025, Trustindex reports the clinic maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 320 reviews, with 315 sourced from Google. The practice has documented over 300 patient testimonials on YouTube and Instagram, with more than 1,100 Instagram posts shared over twelve years.

Maltepe Dental Clinic holds International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 10002:2018 certifications. The 22-year-old practice has completed over 14,000 treatments for patients from more than 85 countries. The clinic became the first Turkish dental practice to establish its own facility in London, extending its services to European patients through its in house dental lab capabilities. The integration of digital workflows aligns with industry trends toward precision dentistry and addresses the growing demand for expedited treatment protocols in dental tourism.

