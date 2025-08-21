Doll Invasion Takes Over Fire Island Pines with a Wet Hot Transsexual Summer

Fire Island Pines, New York, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality is handing the keys to The Waterfront at The Pines over to the Dolls for a full day of glamour, performance, and unapologetic Wet Hot Transexual Summer parties. On Sunday, August 24, Doll Invasion sweeps through Fire Island Pines with two back-to-back marquee events: an all-out Doll Invasion Pool Party at The Tryst Pool Club and a show-stopping Doll Invasion High Tea. Doll Invasion is a massive annual fundraiser for Queer|Art and A4TE bringing a record number of trans people to experience the magic of Fire Island for free.

“Our parties with Doll Invasion are going to be the kind of events people talk about for years,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder of Tryst Hospitality. “The magic of Fire Island Pines hasn’t always been accessible to everyone, and I’m working to change that. We’re keeping everything that makes the Pines special while opening it up so more of the LGBTQ+ community can experience it. Doll Invasion is exactly the kind of celebration that welcomes everyone into the heart of the Pines.”

“It's a landmark year for dolls, no question,” said Fran Tirado, organizer of Doll Invasion. “The Tryst understands that Fire Island Pines is at its best when it’s inclusive, celebratory, and a little over the top. Partnering with them means we get to throw the kind of parties that honor the history of the Pines while making space for more of our community to share in its magic.”

The day kicks off at 2 PM with Doll Invasion at The Tryst Pool Club, hosted by Tony Award winner Cole Escola. Expect a star-studded lineup of trans DJs and performers curated by Doll Invasion, and a dramatic appearance from Cole Escola. Featured entertainers include Beyoncé-anointed DJ Maya Margarita, DJ Archangel, DJ and drag artist Mthr Trsa, drag legend Charlene Incarnate, writer Rose Dommu coming out of DJ retirement, and more. Every corner of the space will be alive with spectacle.

Then at 7 PM, the Dolls bring their energy to invade High Tea, closing out the weekend with pulsing trans DJ sets, dancers, and an atmosphere only Fire Island Pines can deliver. It’s the ultimate Sunday send-off, part fundraiser, part party, all legend.

To get the most out of your Wet Hot Transexual Summer, the theme of this year’s Doll Invasion events, creative directed by Willie Norris Workshop, buy your tickets and see the full Doll Invasion lineup at dollinvasion.org.

Tryst Hospitality is reimagining The Waterfront at The Pines, with plans underway to transform its iconic venues, The Pavilion and The Blue Whale, into a fully restored cultural and nightlife destination for the next generation.

Join the party and follow the transformation at @trysthotels and @thepinesfireisland.

About The Waterfront at The Pines

The Waterfront at The Pines is the cultural and social heart of Fire Island Pines. Home to legendary venues like The Pavilion, The Canteen, The Tryst Pool Club, and The Blue Whale—the birthplace of the original gay tea dance—Fire Island Pines has long been a sanctuary of freedom, expression, and celebration. Now part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality portfolio, The Waterfront at The Pines is undergoing a bold transformation that honors its iconic legacy while setting a new standard for gay luxury and nightlife. With The Tryst Fire Island hotel set to open soon, Schukraft’s vision is clear: protect LGBTQ+ spaces, elevate the guest experience, and make sure the spirit of Fire Island shines brighter than ever. Fire Island Pines is the ultimate place to celebrate life and be unapologetically yourself. Follow the evolution at @thepinesfireisland.