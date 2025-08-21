Rebecca Fisher Joins Quick Custom Intelligence as Special Projects Manager

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of innovative, data-driven enterprise solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries, is pleased to announce that Rebecca Fisher has joined the company as Special Projects Manager.

Rebecca brings a unique combination of strategic insight, cultural understanding, and operational expertise to QCI. With a background in museum studies, data governance, and executive support, she has a proven track record of working at the intersection of technology, compliance, and Tribal Nation priorities. Her deep knowledge of cybersecurity and digital sovereignty enables her to support cross-functional teams in aligning product development, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory compliance.

Over her career, Rebecca has contributed to product launches, coordinated initiatives across sales, regulatory, and IT teams, and developed training content designed to empower teams and communities. She is widely recognized for her ability to connect operational details to broader organizational goals, ensuring cultural data protection, regulatory adherence, and the delivery of people-first solutions.

"Joining QCI is an exciting opportunity to work with a forward-thinking team dedicated to transforming the way data and technology serve communities and businesses," said Rebecca Fisher. "I look forward to contributing to projects that respect cultural values, strengthen compliance, and drive innovation in ways that truly make an impact."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added, "Rebecca’s expertise in data governance, cybersecurity, and cultural stewardship is an outstanding addition to our team. Her ability to bring together diverse stakeholders while keeping people and purpose at the center of her work will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

QCI’s enterprise platform, installed in more than 1,000 locations worldwide, is designed to integrate data from multiple sources into actionable insights, empowering clients to enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354