Teads Holding Co. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ: TEAD) (“Teads” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference

Teads Fireside Chat: 2:10 – 2:45 PM EST

September 3, 2025

New York, NY

Jefferies TechTrek 2025 Conference

September 10-11, 2025

Tel Aviv, Israel

Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at both conferences. Interested investors should contact their Citi and Jefferies sales representatives.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (f/k/a. Outbrain Inc.) and TEADS combined on February 3, 2025. The combined company has been operating under the new Teads brand and the corporate name was changed from Outbrain Inc. to Teads Holding Co. (Nasdaq: TEAD) on June 6, 2025. Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

Teads Holding Co.

Investor Relations

332-205-8999

IR@teads.com