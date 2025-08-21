Striim Introduces MCP AgentLink for Agentic Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, a global leader in real-time intelligence for enterprise AI, today announced novel solutions that create secure, authorized data replicas exposed through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for agentic systems. MCP is fast emerging as the standard for connecting to external systems and APIs for enterprise AI agent interactivity with live, governed context. One of the challenges with agents having direct production data set access is trust, and unauthorized access. Striim’s MCP-ready AgentLink offers a continuous, real time, cleansed and protected operational replica in safe, compliant zones, giving agents fresh, accurate data without exposing production systems.

Striim’s AI Agents like Sentinel and Euclid enrich the data layer by masking PII, adding context via metadata, and generating vector embeddings for semantic searches, ensuring every interaction is powered by high-context, compliant intelligence. Secure, validated write-back closes the governed data loop, allowing enterprises to deploy MCP architectures faster and with confidence.

“The quality of an AI agent’s decisions comes down to the accuracy and freshness of its context,” said Jake Bengtson, VP of AI at Striim. “Striim ensures that context is always fresh, always governed, and always safe to access—unlocking the full potential of MCP-powered enterprise AI.”

Unlike static integrations or brittle APIs, Striim enables agents to dynamically query live, governed data and write back validated actions to the real-time replica—all without risking production performance.

Closing the Gap in MCP Adoption

MCP is gaining rapid traction as the universal interoperability standard for AI, pioneered by Anthropic and backed by industry leaders including OpenAI, Google, AWS, Oracle, and Microsoft. By providing a simple, consistent way to connect AI agents with live enterprise systems, MCP removes integration complexity and accelerates innovation, empowering developers to build and deploy advanced agentic systems at an unprecedented pace. Yet the absence of secure, MCP-ready data infrastructure in most organizations creates significant challenges: risky direct database access, fragmented system integrations, and complex compliance processing requirements.

Striim’s MCP AgentLink solves these challenges with four integrated pillars:

Real-Time, Secure Read Replicas – Streams changes from 100+ systems—including Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Kafka, Salesforce—into MCP-ready zones in sub-second latency so agents query replicas, not live production.

In-Stream Intelligence for Context & Compliance – Enriches data with joins, metadata, vectors, and PII masking in-flight to meet governance requirements.

Secure Write-Back for Agentic Workflows – Validated write paths to stage, inspect, and approve changes before committing to production.

Heterogeneous Integration & Validation – Unifies on-prem, cloud, and SaaS data with consistent quality, security, and compliance checks.





Business Impact

With Striim’s MCP AgentLink enterprises can:

Accelerate AI rollouts – Deploy MCP-connected agents in days or weeks, not months.



– Deploy MCP-connected agents in days or weeks, not months. Protect production systems – Avoid query spikes, unauthorized access, and instability from agent traffic.



– Avoid query spikes, unauthorized access, and instability from agent traffic. Ensure regulatory readiness – Enforce compliance as data streams, reducing audit scope.



– Enforce compliance as data streams, reducing audit scope. Innovate without lock-in – Use any LLM, MCP server, or AI agent framework.

“Our customers are moving fast to build real-time, decision-ready AI into their operations,” said Ali Kutay, CEO and Co-Founder at Striim. “By embedding governance, compliance, and safety directly into the data streams, we give them the confidence to scale MCP-powered AI without slowing down innovation.”

Availability

Support for real-time MCP AgentLink Solution is available today for all Striim Cloud customers.

Learn More

Dive deeper into MCP adoption, real-time context, and how it powers agentic AI in our blog: The Power of MCP: How Real-Time Context Unlocks Agentic AI for the Modern Enterprise .

About Striim

Striim powers real-time intelligence for enterprise AI with intelligent data integration and event-driven streaming that operationalizes AI at scale. The platform delivers high-quality, decision-ready data for real-time inference, contextual reasoning in RAG, and event-driven agentic automation—processing over 100 billion events daily with industry-leading CDC, in-stream transformations, and sub-second latency. Its fully managed SaaS unifies data across clouds, applications, and databases with enterprise-grade availability and elastic scalability. With MCP-ready AgentLink, Striim provides continuous, cleansed replicas in safe, compliant zones so agents get fresh, accurate data without touching production systems. Intelligence is embedded directly into the stream, with AI agents generating vector embeddings, detecting anomalies, governing sensitive data, and validating pipelines for audit readiness. Trusted by UPS, American Airlines, Macy’s, and Clover, Striim enables enterprises to move from AI ambition to execution and scale intelligent operations for competitive advantage.

