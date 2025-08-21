Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter & Six Month 2025 Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA , Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the “Company”, “Regional”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB:RHEPZ, a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Reported revenue of $10.1 million.

Generated $456k of Adjusted EBITDA 1

June’s average occupancy rate of 66.8% was the highest in over a year.



SECOND QUARTER 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Entered into a management contract with CJM Advisors to manage our South Carolina facilities and our Southland facility in Georgia.

The Meadowood facility’s memory care unit sustained stabilization at 93% occupancy.

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Reported revenue of $17.2 million

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $964k

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Brent Morrison, Regional’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented, “The second quarter reflects continued progress as we transition our business for long-term success. We now directly operate 50% of our facilities, enhancing control and alignment with our strategic objectives. Our partnership with CJM Advisors is enabling us to maximize the performance of our assets.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed our transformative merger with SunLink. By combining SunLink’s pharmacy and healthcare services with our real estate platform, Regional is now a vertically integrated healthcare services company poised for growth, improved efficiency, and long-term value creation.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company reported total revenue of $10.1 million, a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, EBITDA2 loss of $406k and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $456k.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $49.9 million, net of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 5.0% and a weighted-average maturity of approximately 16 years. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $805k.

SUCCESSFUL MERGER COMPLETION

On August 14, 2025, Regional announced the completion of the merger of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (“SunLink”) with and into Regional, with Regional surviving the merger as the surviving corporation, effective August 14, 2025.

At the closing of the merger, each five shares of SunLink common stock were converted into the right to receive (i) 1.1330 shares of Regional common stock and (ii) one share of Regional Series D 8% Cumulative Convertible Redeemable Participating Preferred Shares (“Regional Series D preferred stock”). The total aggregate consideration payable in the merger was approximately 1,595,400 shares of Regional common stock and approximately 1,408,120 shares of Regional Series D preferred stock.

The combined company will operate under the name Regional Health Properties, Inc. and trade under Regional’s ticker symbols on the OTCQB.

The combined company will be led by Brent S. Morrison, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional. In addition to Mr. Morrison, the Regional leadership team includes Mark J. Stockslager, as Chief Financial Officer of Regional (and formerly the Chief Financial Officer of SunLink), and Robert M. Thornton, Jr., as Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy of Regional (and formerly the Chief Executive Officer of SunLink).

The Board of Directors of Regional will be composed of Brent S. Morrison, Kenneth W. Taylor and Steven L. Martin, who continue from Regional’s Board of Directors, Dr. Steven J. Baileys and Gene E. Burleson, who continue from SunLink’s Board of Directors, and Scott Kellman and C. Christian Winkle, who joined the Board at the closing of the merger.

About Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit https://www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, revenue, capital structure, the impact of the exchange offer and economic developments.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; increases in market interest rates and inflation; our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American LLC and to maintain the listing of our securities thereon; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related impact on our tenants, operators and healthcare facilities; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Patient care revenues $ 8,774 $ 2,525 $ 14,416 $ 4,834 Rental revenues 1,283 1,800 2,831 3,617 Total revenues 10,057 4,325 17,247 8,451 Expenses: Patient care expense 7,184 2,183 11,585 4,283 Facility rent expense 149 149 356 297 Depreciation and amortization 403 514 805 1,025 General and administrative expense 2,429 1,229 4,659 2,860 Loss on lease termination — — 303 — Credit loss expense 400 36 470 65 Gain on operations transfer — — (106 ) — Total expenses 10,565 4,111 18,072 8,530 Income (loss) from operations (508 ) 214 (825 ) (79 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 615 669 1,268 1,344 Other expense, net 326 251 618 245 Total other expense, net 941 920 1,886 1,589 Net loss $ (1,449 ) $ (706 ) $ (2,711 ) $ (1,668 ) Preferred stock dividends-gain on extinguishment — — (603 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,449 ) $ (706 ) $ (3,314 ) $ (1,668 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. Basic: $ (0.68 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (0.91 ) Diluted: $ (0.68 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 2,143 1,847 2,068 1,843





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. DEBT SUMMARY (in thousands) June 30, 2025 Maturity Interest Rate Principal % of Principal Deferred financing costs Unamortized discount on bonds Net Carrying Value The Pavilion Care Center 12/1/2039 3.97 % $ 746 1.5 % $ (27 ) $ - $ 719 Hearth and Care of Greenfield 8/1/2050 3.97 % 1,847 3.7 % (59 ) - 1,788 Woodland Manor 11/1/2052 3.97 % 4,751 9.5 % (57 ) - 4,694 Glenvue 10/1/2044 3.75 % 6,731 13.5 % (147 ) - 6,584 Autumn Breeze 1/1/2045 3.65 % 5,855 11.7 % (137 ) - 5,718 Georgetown 10/1/2046 2.98 % 2,974 6.0 % (87 ) - 2,887 Sumter Valley 1/1/2047 3.70 % 4,813 9.7 % (126 ) - 4,687 Eaglewood Bonds Series A 5/1/2042 7.65 % 5,811 11.7 % (11 ) (104 ) 5,695 Meadowood (2) 10/1/2026 4.50 % 3,067 6.1 % (2 ) - 3,065 Coosa (3) 10/10/2026 3.95 % 4,476 9.0 % (24 ) - 4,452 Corporate 12/31/2023 3.19 % 443 0.9 % - - 443 Corporate 8/25/2025 0.00 % 495 1.0 % - - 495 Coosa (3) 11/10/2025 7.75 % 494 1.0 % - - 494 Corporate 6/1/2027 5.00 % 3 0.0 % - - 3 Meadowood (2) 3/1/2025 6.00 % 34 0.1 % - - 34 Total Fixed Rate Debt 11/23/2041 4.32 % 42,539 85.3 % (676 ) (104 ) 41,759 Mountain Trace 12/24/2036 9.25 % 3,334 6.7 % (74 ) - 3,260 Southland 7/27/2036 9.00 % 3,476 7.0 % (101 ) - 3,375 Southland 7/27/2036 9.75 % 526 1.1 % - 526 Total Floating Rate Debt 10/3/2036 9.17 % 7,336 14.7 % (176 ) - 7,160 Total $ 49,875 100.0 % $ (851 ) $ (104 ) $ 48,920



Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about EBITDA adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.



A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET(LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (1,449 ) $ (706 ) $ (2,711 ) $ (1,668 ) Depreciation and amortization 403 514 805 1,025 Interest expense, net 615 669 1,268 1,344 Other expense, net — — — (18 ) Amortization of employee stock compensation 25 24 47 66 EBITDA (406 ) 501 (591 ) 749 Credit loss expense 400 36 470 65 Merger costs 357 — 618 — Loss on lease termination — — 303 — Gain on operations transfer — — (106 ) — Gain (loss) from write-off of liabilities and other credit balances from discontinued operations — 165 — 177 Project costs — 25 — 65 Tail insurance on legacy facilities 19 79 74 152 Other one-time costs 86 80 196 140 One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program (1) — (147 ) — (98 ) Adjusted EBITDA from operations $ 456 $ 739 $ 964 $ 1,250 (1) Amounts represent adjustments needed for historical and estimated future amounts along with reconciling for timing differences.





