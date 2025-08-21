Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (“Sensus” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRTS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Sensus investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 7, 2025, Sensus reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, disclosing a GAAP earnings-per-share loss of $0.06, missing analyst estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $7.3 million, a decline of 20.7% year-over-year and below estimates by $2 million. Sensus attributed the revenue decline primarily to a reduction in units sold to a large customer, partially offset by growth in recurring revenue from Fair Deal Agreements.

On this news, the price of Sensus stock declined $1.89 per share, or approximately 35.3%, to close at $3.46 per share on August 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

