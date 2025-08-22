Faraday X Announces that the FX Super One MPV Has Successfully Completed its First Round of U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) Development Tests for Occupant Protection Upper Interior Impact Scenarios

This vehicle safety development progress joins the announcements made recently on the status of the FX Super One which includes its current status in the trial production phase underway at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, CA.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) ("FF", "Faraday Future", or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the FX Super One has successfully completed its first round of U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) development tests for occupant protection - upper interior impact scenarios. The test results are in-line with project expectations at this phase of the project.

A video of the testing can be found here: https://youtu.be/A47AAUY5it0

These development tests — focused on FMVSS No. 201: Occupant Protection for Upper Interior Head Impact — evaluating how well a vehicle protects occupants' heads during contact with upper interior components such as A-pillars, B-pillars, and roof trim areas. The regulation emphasizes passive safety performance in areas where airbags are packaged, as well as more severe testing in non-airbag zones, making it a rigorous assessment for interior trim design to protect unrestrained occupant heads primarily during rollover events.

“The positive results for our FX Super One development tests are in-line with our expectations at this phase of the project and provides confidence in order to deliver the vehicle’s safety development of the project in a timely manner,” said Andrew Hall, Director, Safety, CAE & Homologation at FF. “The test, which is part of a series of vehicle safety development tests that we are conducting, happened recently at the MGA Research facility in Troy, Michigan.”

Using a Free Motion Head form (FMH), test engineers conducted impact tests at multiple locations defined by the regulation, and additional locations as part of Faradays commitment to develop safe vehicles for customers. The Head Injury Criterion (HIC) — a key indicator of potential head trauma — was recorded and analyzed for each point.

The FMVSS No. 201 compliance process demands comprehensive design attention to interior geometry, padding materials, and energy absorption structures.

"We sincerely thank the team for their efforts,” said Xiao (Max) Ma, Global CEO of Faraday X. “We are confident to complete the relevant testing and validation work with high quality and to high standards within a relatively short timeframe, as we continue to advance the project with strong momentum.”

The FX Super One trial production phase is well under way at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, CA., and is primarily focused on planning and verifying production processes, operational workflows, and quality standards. In parallel, engineers and production staff at the Hanford factory are undergoing specialized training to support production readiness.

Following this phase, the Company will proceed with comprehensive vehicle engineering of the vehicle, which includes continued safety testing, development and validation. These efforts are integral to ensuring that the FX Super One meets the highest standards of quality, performance, safety, and the end user experience.

The FX Super One was unveiled on July 17 in Los Angeles and showcased the Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) and the FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6x4 Architecture. The vehicle is positioned as an EAI-MPV that aims to redefine the traditional mobility experience long dominated by models such as the Cadillac Escalade.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/ .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding passing safety requirements, the Super One MPV, future job creation, future capital investments; future FF 91 owners, and production and sales goals in the U.S. and the UAE, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: our ability to pass necessary safety requirements on a timely basis, if at all, the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on its AI, EREV and Faraday X (FX) strategies, each of which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to design and develop EREV technology; the Company’s ability to design and develop AI-based solutions; competition in the AI and EREV areas, where actual or potential competitors have or are likely to have substantial advantages relative to the Company, including but not limited to experience, expertise, funding, infrastructure and personnel; the ability of the Company to execute across multiple concurrent strategies, including the UAE, bridge strategy, or FX, EREV, AI, and US geographic expansion; the Company's ability to secure necessary agreements to license third-party range extender technology and/or license or produce FX vehicles in the U.S., the Middle East, or elsewhere, none of which have been secured; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale in the U.S., the Middle East, or elsewhere; and the Company's ability to secure necessary permits at its Hanford, CA production facility; the potential impact of tariff policy; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

