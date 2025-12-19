Faraday Future Plan to Complete FF 91 2.0 Delivery and Transaction Process with ZEVO CEO Hebron Sher on December 22, with a Delivery Ceremony in January 2026

ZEVO, the pioneer of peer-to-peer EV sharing platforms in the U.S. also recently signed a deposit agreement for 1,000 units of the FX Super One, including binding deposits and non-binding pre-orders.

This collaboration marks another step in the Company’s “B2B2C” business model that brings together the AIEV and car sharing in a shared ecosystem.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will complete the delivery and transaction process for the Company’s next FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle with Hebron Sher, CEO of ZEVO, on December 22, 2025, with a delivery ceremony to be held in January 2026. In addition to taking delivery of the FF 91 2.0, ZEVO also recently signed a deposit agreement for 1,000 units of the FX Super One, including binding deposits and non-binding pre-orders. This ZEVO deposit agreement represents another innovative breakthrough in the Company’s B2B2C sales model, following the car rental, FX Par, real estate brokerage, and MCN agencies. Hebron Sher is also a paid co-creation officer.





Based in Dallas, ZEVO allows individual car owners to list their own EVs for user-to-user sharing and provides flexible short-term rental programs for ride-hailing and instant-delivery drivers. Its business has expanded to core cities in Texas, California, Arizona, Florida, and Nevada.

FF and Zevo are also exploring the expansion of their strategic collaboration. The future scope of collaboration may include joint efforts in the EV sharing economy and the integration of Web2–Web3 technologies, which aligns with Faraday Future’s vision of building a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem.

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the cross-collaboration with Hebron Sher, the CEO of ZEVO, contributions by both regarding FF and FX, FF and FX product development and delivery, and FF and FX market positioning, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to secure agreements with OEMs that are necessary to execute on the FX strategy; the number of Super Ones that ZEVO ultimately chooses to purchase, which may be as few as one; the number of potential purchasers for the Super One that ZEVO can identify; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): ir@faradayfuture.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cd460c4-298f-46a9-94bc-35556bde4c27