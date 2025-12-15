Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: FX Officially Enters the Florida Market with the Signing of Golden Hills Investment LLC who Made a Deposit Agreement for 2,000 FX Super One MPVs

The FX Super One First Pre-Production Vehicles Roll-off Ceremony is scheduled for December 21 at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, CA.

FX has entered the Florida market with the signing of Golden Hills Investment LLC, a Florida-based high-end vacation rental investor and operator company. They made a deposit agreement for 2,000 FX Super One MPV’s, including non-refundable deposits and non-binding pre-orders.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“Welcome to my 33rd weekly report. First, I want to share a sales breakthrough for the FX Super One: FX has signed with Golden Hills Investment LLC, a Florida-based high-end vacation rental investor and operator company, a deposit agreement for 2,000 FX Super One MPV’s, including non-refundable deposits and non-binding pre-orders, and all deposits have been fully received. Golden Hills has also become a paid co-creator.

This marks our successful entry into Florida, one of the largest EV consumer states. With this milestone, FX has now penetrated six out of the eight key target states in our first-phase rollout. We successfully concluded our target for the year in advance, and once again proves the immense nation-wide popularity of Super One, a potential “blue-ocean market + blockbuster product”. It also marks the successful expansion of FX 's Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales model to a new industry—high-end vacation rentals. Within FX' s B2B2C framework, this represents another cross-industry expansion following car rental, FX Par, real estate brokerage, MCNs, and peer-to-peer vehicle sharing. Our “scenario-as-store” model has once again been extended into a new use case.

Golden Hills is a leading high-end real estate operator in Florida and Nevada, having successfully transacted and managed nearly 200 large luxury villas over the past decade. In the future, it expects to offer its guests seamless access to FX Super One vehicles as part of their stay. This could not only help boost its overall revenue potential from its luxurious vacation properties but could also improve sales conversion efficiency for Super One in real, high-ticket, high-immersion, and long-stay consumer scenarios.

Looking ahead, we plan to continue to expand into more high-end consumer industries, exploring more imaginative B2B2C models such as “luxury drive + luxury stays” and “stay-to-live + drive-to-experience”. These initiatives could become an important user acquisition engine for FX as we scale volume and build blockbuster products.

On S4, Product Execution & Delivery:

Promises made, promises kept. The first batch of pre-production vehicles started assembly at our FF aiFactory in Hanford, California. The team is working around the clock to accelerate our progress there. On December 21, we will hold the off-the-line ceremony for the first pre-production vehicles, alongside our 2026 plan and preview. We welcome everyone to book your calendar and witness the most significant historic moment for FF and FX in 2025.

On S5, Capital Markets and Finance:

Jerry Wang, FF President, recently traveled to the Middle East to meet with potential strategic investors. The feedback was very positive, with clear interest expressed in deeper cooperation going forward. As multiple positive developments continue to unfold, we are seeing increased interest in potential investment in FF.

On S7 System and Capability Build-up:

Smooth progress has been made in our Global Automotive Bridge Strategy, as we are now looking at its next stage of upgrade. This week, FX CEO Max Ma held a series of constructive meetings in Washington, D.C. with US members of Congress and senior government officials, continuing to advance our government relations efforts. Discussions covered a broad range of key topics, including the progress of our Bridge strategy, AIEV industry development, tariff policy, U.S. local manufacturing, and technological innovation.

Maintaining sustained and in-depth engagement with government stakeholders will provide clearer direction and policy support for our future strategic planning, compliance approach, and the accelerated advancement and upgrade of our Bridge strategy.

Next week, I will join the frontline at the Hanford factory to oversee final preparations and to join everyone in witnessing the first FX Super One vehicles roll off the line. We will see you in Hanford next week.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding Golden Hills Investment LLC’s non-binding deposit for the Super One, the FX Super One and related production and delivery, and future production and sales volumes, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the number of Super One MPVs that Golden Hills Investment LLC determined to purchase, which may be as few as two; the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq; the availability of sufficient share capital to execute on its strategy, which the Company currently lacks; the agreement of stockholders to substantially increase the Company’s share capital, which could result in substantial additional dilution; the Board’s approval of various production and sales plans and proposals, which the Company may fail to obtain; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to enter into an engineering services agreement, which will be required for the Super One in the U.S.; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate for its Hanford facility; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

