LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
22 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 21 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):456.283867

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,489,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,425,646 have voting rights and 2,922,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE456.28386715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
637452.5008:02:27LSE  
408457.0008:34:17LSE  
272456.5008:37:48LSE  
163456.5008:38:05LSE  
558458.0009:00:05LSE  
96458.0009:00:05LSE  
116458.0009:00:05LSE  
191458.5009:00:26LSE  
546458.0009:37:00LSE  
119458.0009:37:48LSE  
450458.0009:44:42LSE  
34458.0009:44:42LSE  
33458.0009:44:42LSE  
441458.0009:44:42LSE  
46457.0009:45:07LSE  
45457.0009:59:27LSE  
61457.0010:01:09LSE  
33457.0010:01:09LSE  
449457.0010:01:09LSE  
11456.0010:07:54LSE  
9456.0010:07:54LSE  
117456.0010:29:27LSE  
16456.0010:33:47LSE  
9456.0010:33:47LSE  
466456.0010:41:43LSE  
628456.0010:41:43LSE  
54456.5010:52:00LSE  
410456.5010:52:00LSE  
17456.0010:55:00LSE  
16456.0010:55:00LSE  
529456.0011:02:02LSE  
167456.0011:03:01LSE  
25456.0011:03:01LSE  
469456.0011:03:01LSE  
191455.5011:20:22LSE  
106455.0011:37:47LSE  
200455.5011:41:02LSE  
200455.5012:16:29LSE  
16455.5012:37:12LSE  
191456.0012:37:24LSE  
191455.5012:47:50LSE  
36455.0013:00:00LSE  
72455.0013:00:00LSE  
55455.0013:00:00LSE  
261456.0013:20:02LSE  
27456.0013:20:02LSE  
677456.0013:41:15LSE  
530456.0013:41:15LSE  
41455.0013:42:00LSE  
14455.0013:42:00LSE  
2455.0013:42:00LSE  
134455.0013:42:00LSE  
106455.0014:27:48LSE  
71455.0014:45:32LSE  
16455.0014:45:32LSE  
8455.0014:45:32LSE  
6455.0014:46:00LSE  
44455.0014:46:00LSE  
15455.0014:46:00LSE  
23455.0014:46:00LSE  
1455.0014:46:00LSE  
162455.0014:48:16LSE  
316455.0014:54:51LSE  
119455.0014:54:52LSE  
140456.5015:06:30LSE  
394456.5015:06:30LSE  
710456.5015:09:16LSE  
102456.5015:09:16LSE  
189456.5015:09:16LSE  
32456.5015:09:16LSE  
255456.0015:11:30LSE  
137456.5016:06:09LSE  
188456.5016:06:09LSE  
130456.5016:06:09LSE  
37456.5016:06:09LSE  
190456.5016:06:09LSE  
190456.5016:06:09LSE  
190456.5016:06:09LSE  
190456.5016:06:09LSE  
138456.5016:06:09LSE  
48456.0016:18:14LSE  
41456.0016:18:14LSE  
30456.0016:18:14LSE  
14456.0016:18:14LSE  
2456.0016:18:14LSE  
96456.0016:18:14LSE  
85456.0016:18:14LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


