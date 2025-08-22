Pranešimas apie akcijų paketo įgijimą

AB Artea bankas gavo pranešimą apie balsavimo teisių įgijimą.

Papildoma informacija:
Tomas Varenbergas
Investicijų valdymo tarnybos vadovas
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447

