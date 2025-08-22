Pranešimas apie akcijų paketo įgijimą

AB Artea bankas gavo pranešimą apie balsavimo teisių įgijimą.
Papildoma informacija:
Tomas Varenbergas
Investicijų valdymo tarnybos vadovas
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447
Priedas
| Source: AB Artea bankas AB Artea bankas
AB Artea bankas gavo pranešimą apie balsavimo teisių įgijimą.
Papildoma informacija:
Tomas Varenbergas
Investicijų valdymo tarnybos vadovas
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447
Priedas
After the authorised capital reduction on 20 August 2025, Artea Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information...Read More
On August 13, 2025, upon registering the new version of the Articles of Association of AB Artea bankas (the “Bank”) with the Register of Legal Entities (attached), the procedure for the reduction of...Read More