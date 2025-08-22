Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 22 August 2025 at 11:00 am EEST

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 119875/4/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 9.9745 EUR
(2): Volume: 21,000 Unit price: 9.9706 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 61,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.97316 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

