Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 22 August 2025 at 11:00 am EEST

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Torbjörn Magnusson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 119875/4/6

Transaction date: 2025-08-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 9.9745 EUR

(2): Volume: 21,000 Unit price: 9.9706 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 61,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.97316 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

