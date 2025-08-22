Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
Albion Crown VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (“the Companies” or “Albion VCTs”)
Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers
The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2025/2026 tax year (the "Offers").
The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £60 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows:
|Amount to be raised under each Offer
|Over-allotment facility
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
|Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
|£20.0 million
|£10.0 million
Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.
Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in October 2025 on the Albion Capital Group LLP website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). Application for shares under the Offers are expected to open in November 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
22 August 2025