CertiK Releases its 2025 Skynet Real World Asset (RWA) Security Report, Highlighting Leading Tokenized Projects

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, released its 2025 Skynet Real World Asset (RWA) Security Report, providing a framework of structured criteria for users to perform due diligence and assess risks associated with various RWA protocols.

RWAs are gaining prominence in the industry, as more users seek to unlock value by bringing traditional assets on-chain, thus benefiting from increased efficiency and accessibility during transfers. However, as CertiK notes, the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to develop such RWAs also introduces complex security challenges that extend far beyond familiar smart contract vulnerabilities. Such hybrid security risks include oracle manipulation, custodial and counterparty failures, the unenforceability of legal frameworks, and fraudulent Proof-of-Reserve attestations.

In this report, CertiK also provides data on the current threat landscape involving RWAs. For instance, direct losses from RWA-specific exploits reached approximately $14.6 million in the first half of 2025, following fluctuating annual losses of $6 million in 2024 and $17.9 million in 2023. As is the case with all decentralized products, as more users come on-chain, there will be more capital for malicious actors to exploit, hence the need for increased security.

According to CertiK’s RWA framework detailed in the report, the highest-rated protocols, such as those offered by TradFi giants BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, exhibit strong security postures by integrating institutional-grade compliance, custody, and transparency. Additional projects in the top five on the Skynet RWA Leaderboard include Ondo Finance, PAX Gold, and Tether Gold.

As CertiK notes, RWA growth is concentrated in key blockchains and protocols. Most RWA value currently resides on select blockchains, such as Ethereum, which means that the overall sustainability of the RWA market is dependent on the security and operational integrity of a few key players and their underlying chains. Consequently, proactive collaboration with leading security firms will be essential for both existing and future RWA projects.

Download the full report here.

