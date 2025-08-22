|Series
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|08/27/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,960
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.774
|/
|3.560
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,720
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.774
|/
|3.560
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.925
|/
|3.519
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.774
|/
|3.560
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.832
|/
|3.544
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.925
|/
|3.519
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.600
|/
|3.607
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.802
|/
|3.552
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
