Toobit Launches Synapse, Bringing AI-Powered Insights to Every Trader





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of Toobit Synapse, an AI-powered tool designed to bring institutional-grade market analysis and strategies to every trader. The AI assistant, the first of its kind from a major exchange, integrates directly with the world-class AI model, Claude, to deliver real-time, actionable insights.

Synapse acts as a personal co-pilot for traders, transforming complex market data into clear, professional insights for major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE.

Synapse utilizes the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to analyze more than just historical price and volume data. By integrating real-time news feeds, regulatory updates, and social media sentiment, MCP enables the AI to analyze a wider range of data for improved analytical outcomes, providing context windows 500x the size of classic AI large language models (LLMs).

“We are democratizing access to powerful trading tools that were once exclusive to large firms and hedge funds,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “Synapse represents a new era of trading where sophisticated AI is not a luxury, but a core component of every trader’s strategy. We believe Synapse will allow our users to make more confident decisions in a rapidly moving market.”

The core of this technology is its ability to simplify trading through three key pillars:

Automated analysis: The AI automates complex market research, generating clear strategies that help traders make faster, more informed decisions.

Real-time insights: It decodes market noise and provides simple, real-time answers about trends and signals.

Actionable strategies: The platform gives users access to comprehensive, AI-generated strategies ready for implementation with a single click.



This launch marks the beginning of Toobit’s commitment to an AI-first future. The company is already developing the next phase of Synapse, which will include an all-in-one workflow from analysis to execution, a 24/7 AI market watchdog that sends instant alerts, and automated rules for perfect trading discipline.

The launch of Synapse aligns with a booming trend in financial technology. The global AI trading platform market is valued at approximately $13.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly $70 billion by 2034, with a strong growth trajectory. The industry is seeing a shift towards automation, with AI-powered tools becoming a significant force.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

