SEGG Media Applauds Success of Inaugural Racing Women Training Camp, powered by Sports.com

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a global leader in sports, entertainment, and gaming, today announced the resounding success of the inaugural Racing Women Training Camp, powered by Sports.com. The four-day program, which concluded yesterday, was designed to prepare the next generation of female drivers for careers in motorsport and represents another step in SEGG Media’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, brand expansion, and building shareholder value through strategic sponsorships and partnerships.

The event brought together eight talented female drivers from the USA, UK, Hungary, Dubai, and Qatar for an immersive training journey across Silverstone, Milton Keynes, and Donington Park. Participants benefitted from:

Mindset and performance seminars led by industry professionals, including Phillipa Rodney of CrowdStrike.

Simulator and performance training at Silverstone’s iZone Performance Center and KartSim, with coaching by professional champions Marcus Littlewood and Ian Aguilera.

On-track instruction and racing experience at Daytona Motorsport in Milton Keynes, where Lena Galyo, Ella Davies, and Roshni Dudhiya secured podium finishes.

Hands-on Radical Motorsport sessions at Donington Park, culminating in high-speed factory passenger laps.

Founder and CEO of Racing Women, Graeme Glew, praised the initiative, stating:

“The inaugural Sports.com-sponsored Racing Women Training Camp turned out to be a huge success. These girls came from all over the world and they all went away with big smiles on their faces, having spent three days in intensive training. Thanks to Sports.com for believing and supporting women in motorsport through Racing Women’s mission.”

SEGG Media’s leadership highlighted the broader value of such initiatives, not only in creating opportunities for women in racing but also in driving tangible commercial benefits:

“SEGG Media is delighted with the progress of the Racing Women initiative. Programs like this enhance our brand exposure, create long-term sponsorship opportunities, and strengthen shareholder value. We are keeping a close eye on these developments and remain committed to developing our relationship further as we champion women in motorsport,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of SEGG Media.

The milestone event comes during a pivotal week for SEGG Media in the world of motorsport. The company is proudly backing three drivers at the historic Milwaukee Mile this weekend and will also have top executives present at the Daytona 500, attending as guests of NASCAR. These engagements open meaningful conversations about future opportunities, with SEGG Media exploring potential entry into the 2026 NASCAR season.

By strategically combining brand visibility, athlete development, and global motorsport partnerships, SEGG Media continues to deliver initiatives that resonate with fans, partners, and investors alike — further cementing its commitment to growth, revenue generation, and sustainable shareholder value.

About Racing Women LLC

Racing Women is a global movement built on two decades of experience empowering women in motorsport. Its mission is to inspire, support, and develop the next generation of female champions through opportunity, training and community. Follow the Company on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

