Agricultural Pheromone Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 11.38 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural pheromone market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.90 Bn in 2025. The market is expected to reach USD 11.38 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2025 to 2032. With the growing population and shrinking availability of agricultural land, the adoption of pheromones in integrated pest management and other farming practices is projected to rise significantly in the coming years. The market is set to experience robust growth driven by the increasing demand for effective pest monitoring and control solutions. Farmers worldwide are increasingly turning to sustainable, eco-friendly crop protection methods—such as pheromone traps—as safer alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7668

Global Agricultural Pheromone Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global agricultural pheromone market size is expected to grow more than 2.3X during the forecast period, increasing from USD 4.90 Bn in 2025 to USD 11.38 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for agricultural pheromones is poised to rise at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2025 and 2032.

Sex pheromones are slated to remain a top-selling type, accounting for a market revenue share of 45.6% in 2025.

By crop type, field crops category is projected to account for more than half of the global agricultural pheromone market share by 2025.

Crop protection, with an estimated market share of 52.6% in 2025, is the most lucrative application of agricultural pheromones.

North America is set to retain its market dominance, capturing a prominent share of 29.9% in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with a projected market share of 22.3% in 2025, is expected to emerge as a hotbed for agricultural pheromone companies.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Pest Control Solutions Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new agricultural pheromone market analysis outlines prominent factors fueling industry growth. Increasing demand for eco-friendly pest control solutions is one such key growth driver.

There is a growing push toward sustainable agriculture practices in the contemporary world. This is expected to drive demand for agricultural pheromones as they offer a natural as well as non-toxic alternative to chemical pesticides.

Governments across regions like North America and Europe are restricting harmful chemical pesticide usage in the agricultural sector. Similarly, they are incentivizing biopesticides. These initiatives will likely create a fertile ground for the agricultural pheromone market growth.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7668

High Cost and Target-Specific Nature Hampering Market Growth

The prospective agricultural pheromone market outlook looks bright, owing to growing demand for eco-friendly pest control solutions. However, high cost and target-specific nature of agricultural pheromones might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Pheromone-based products are more expensive than conventional chemical pesticides. This limits their adoption, especially in developing nations, potentially dampening overall agricultural pheromone market demand.

Moreover, pheromones are mostly species-specific, controlling only particular pests. Courtesy of this, farmers dealing with multiple pest types may prefer alternative pesticides, which could hamper the agricultural pheromone market growth.

Growing Food Demand and IPM Adoption Creating Growth Prospects

Crop pests and diseases continue to pose significant challenges to global food security. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), an estimated 40% of global crop production is lost annually to pests.

Farmers across the world are increasingly investing in pest control solutions to prevent pests from destroying crops as well as meet growing food demand. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of agricultural pheromones during the forecast period.

Pheromones have become ideal tools in integrated pest management (IPM) systems, thanks to their species-specific as well as environmentally friendly nature. Thus, rising adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) is likely to boost sales of agricultural pheromones.

Emerging Agricultural Pheromone Market Trends

Ongoing innovation in product formulations and delivery technologies is a key trend in the agricultural pheromone market. Advances in controlled-release formulations, microencapsulation, and smart dispensers are improving pheromone efficiency as well as longevity. For instance, companies like Suterra are developing microencapsulated pheromone products such as CheckMate and Subvert, which offer sustained release as well as effective mating disruption over extended periods.

Introduction of new multi-species pheromone blends is set to boost the market. These blends have the tendency to simultaneously target multiple pests, making them perfect for integrated pest management practices.

Escalating pest pressures due to climate change are prompting farmers to adopt more effective as well as targeted pest control methods like pheromone-based solutions. This is expected to boost growth of the agricultural pheromone market during the forecast period.

Strategic collaborations are becoming prevalent in the agricultural pheromone industry as companies look to create advanced formulations. For instance, Syngenta and Provivi recently partnered to develop new pheromone-based solutions targeting Fall Armyworm and Yellow Stem Borer.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7668

Analyst’s View

“The global agricultural pheromone industry is poised to register strong growth, driven by rising demand for eco-friendly pest control solutions, growing food insecurity concerns, increasing adoption of integrated pest management solutions, and innovations in pheromone technologies,” said Yash Doshi, an experienced analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Agricultural Pheromone Market

Event Description and Impact Regulatory Shifts Toward Sustainable Agriculture Description: The European Union's Farm to Fork Strategy plans to cut the use and danger of chemical pesticides in half by 2030. Impact: As synthetic pesticide use declines, demand for alternative pest control methods, such as pheromones, is expected to rise. Technological Breakthroughs in Precision Agriculture Description: Advancements in artificial intelligence have led to the development of AI-powered pest prediction algorithms, enabling early detection and precise intervention Impact: Precision offered by AI tools makes pheromone-based pest control more attractive to farmers seeking cost-effective solutions. Economic Pressures on Agricultural Productivity Description: Rising food prices and other global economic challenges are making it more important for farmers to grow more crops efficiently and get the best results from their land. Impact: This will likely increase adoption of cost-effective pheromone solutions for crop protection.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the agricultural pheromone market report:

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Pheromone Sciences

Isagro S.p.A.

Certis USA LLC

Suterra LLC

FuturaGene

AgBiTech Pty Ltd

Ginkgo BioWorks, Inc.

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Atmark Solutions

Trécé Inc.

BioPhero A/S

Pacific Biocontrol Corporation





Key Developments

In July 2025, Bayern expanded its global partnership with M2i for advanced pheromone-based crop protection solutions. Under this partnership, Bayern will serve as the exclusive distributor of M2i’s pheromone gel products across highly attractive regions.

In September 2024, Syngenta Biologics partnered with Provivi to develop new pheromone solutions targeting Fall Armyworm as well as Yellow Stem Borer in key crops across Asia.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Alarm Pheromones

Others

Crop Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Others

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Crop Protection

Crop Monitoring

Others





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Related Reports:

Neem Based Pesticides Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032

Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news