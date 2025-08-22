Biosensors Market Size Expected to Reach USD 68.72 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, reports that the global biosensors market size reached USD 30.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow USD 68.72 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.64%. The growing case of chronic disorders and technological breakthroughs is fueling the market expansion.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the global biosensors market share by 41% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the projected period.

By technology, the electrochemical segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years.

By technology, the optical segment is expected to grow significantly during 2025-2034.

By application, the medical segment captured a major share of the global biosensors market in 2024.

By end-user, the POC testing segment held a dominating revenue share of the global market in 2024.

Market Overview & Potential

Analytical devices that couple a biological component with a transducer for the detection and quantification of specific molecules or biological entities are referred to as biosensors. These sophisticated biosensors are widely employed in blood glucose monitoring, determining infectious diseases, and drug discovery. Whereas, in 2025, the global biosensors market will experience prominent advances in nanotechnology and microfabrication that allow the development of smaller, more portable biosensors, comprising wearable sensors for continuous patient monitoring. Alongside innovations in material science, such as carbon nanotubes, metal-organic frameworks, and biopolymers, are being employed to optimize biosensor performance, especially sensitivity, stability, and durability.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of the Biosensors Market?

A major driver of the respective market is a rise in demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, personalized healthcare, and remote patient monitoring. Along with this, many governments are encouraging and enhancing healthcare spending, which further promotes the adoption of innovative biosensors. On the other hand, accelerating awareness regarding the advantages of earlier disease detection and demand for customized health management are propelling the usage of home-based biosensor devices. A variety of biosensors are mainly impacting the comprehensive development of the market.

What are the Key Trends in the Biosensors Market?

Across the globe, medical diagnostic biosensors are boosting innovations in the overall market approaches.

In August 2025, HydroGraph partnered with Hawkeye Bio to empower a newer graphene biosensor solution for the LEAP Lung Cancer test from Ease Healthcare.

In July 2025, Sava Technologies raised $19 million in a Series A financing round to assist its wearable biosensor technology.

In April 2025, Biolinq, a healthcare technology company of biosensors, secured a $100 million Series C financing led by Alpha Wave Ventures.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

Around the global biosensors market, certain major limitations are emerging, such as restricted awareness and accessibility of biosensors in a few areas. As well as this limitation, it is allied with the high expenses of biosensors, mainly in low-income regions. Besides this, a rise in the application of disposable biosensors raises issues related to their environmental impact.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Hold the Largest Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America accounted for a major revenue share of 41% in the global biosensors market. This region is a prominent hub for biosensor research and development, with crucial investments from academic institutions, research organizations, and private companies. As well as North America has been developing innovative sensing platforms and applications, propelling the further expansion of startups and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the biosensor field.

For this market,

In June 2025, a Livingston-based medical diagnostics specialist coupled with a French manufacturer of advanced electrodes to establish next-generation biosensors and wearables.



What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Market in 2024?

In the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR in the global biosensors market. Currently, ASAP’s countries, including China, Japan, and India, are experiencing a huge burden of chronic disease cases, like diabetes, heart issues are boosting the broader adoption of biosensors. As well as this region is escalating rates of smartphone penetration are offering the integration of biosensors with mobile health platforms, enabling remote patient monitoring and personalized healthcare solutions. Also, the global developments in nanotechnology, miniaturization, and wireless communication are increasingly influencing ASAP’s market.

For instance,

In August 2025, Lura Health, a U.S. health tech company, entered into an investment and business partnership with SCO Group, a major company in Japan's dental technology sector, to advance intraoral health monitoring.



Segmental Insights

By technology analysis

Which Technology Led the Biosensors Market in 2024?

The electrochemical segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Usually, this kind of technology offers inexpensive and portable electrochemical sensors to enable their application in point-of-care and home-based diagnostic settings, with enhanced accessibility and adoption. Also, these sensors have capabilities in high sensitivity and selectivity in analyte concentrations, making them ideal for applications, particularly in glucose monitoring in diabetes management.

On the other hand, the optical segment is estimated to witness a significant expansion in the studied years. The segment will possess the transformation of miniaturized and highly sensitive devices, the integration of optical biosensors into evolving technologies, comprising wearable medical devices and lab-on-a-chip systems. This fuels the advantages provided by optical sensors, like real-time monitoring, non-invasive detection, and faster analysis. Along with this, optical biosensors are becoming more affordable and portable, making them desirable for different applications including home healthcare.

By application analysis

Why did the Medical Segment Dominate the Biosensors Market in 2024?

The medical segment was dominant in the market by capturing the biggest revenue share in 2024. Diverse applications of biosensors in the medical segment encompass diabetes management, which facilitates blood glucose monitoring. However, in the case of infectious disease detection, these sophisticated sensors offer quick diagnostic tests in a variety of infectious conditions, like COVID-19, influenza, and HIV. Biosensors are also employed in drug discovery to screen probable drug candidates and interpret drug-target interactions, which expands the development of new therapies. Advancing technologies are increasingly used in medical applications with benefits in expenses, portability, and sensitivity.

By end-user analysis

What Made the POC Testing Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The POC testing segment led the market by accounting for a dominant share in the biosensors market in 2024. The segment is propelled by its integration with the trend of patient-oriented healthcare, which boosts individuals to actively monitor their health. Besides this, these POC tests are employed in numerous settings such as homes, clinics, and emergency rooms. This segment supports healthcare suppliers in performing diagnostics outside of traditional laboratory settings, resulting in faster results and optimized patient care. Also, their ability to minimize turnaround time and simplify workflows, especially in emergencies or resource-limited settings, is impacting overall market growth.

Recent Developments in the Biosensors Market

In July 2025, Abbott launched its latest generation of sensor-based glucose monitoring technology, the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus * sensor, in Canada.

sensor, in Canada. In July 2025, Trinity Biotech, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, introduced its novel flagship product, CGM+, a next-generation wearable biosensor platform designed for the $260 billion AI wearables market.

In April 2025, FaradaIC Sensors raised €4.5M for the miniaturisation and mass production of electrochemical sensors on chips.

In January 2024, Testing startup Grip Molecular aims for the launch of home-based infectious disease tests in 2027.

Biosensors Market Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DexCom, Inc.

Innovative Sensor Technology

Masimo

Molecular Devices, LLC

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Oura

Royal Philips

Siemens Healthcare

smartQare

STMicroelectronics

WaveForm Diabetes

Xsensio

Segments Covered in The Report

By Technology

Electrochemical

Optical

Thermal

Piezoelectric

By Application

Medical

Cholesterol

Blood Glucose

Blood Gas Analyzer

Pregnancy Testing

Drug Discovery

Infectious Disease

Food Toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Environment

Others

By End-User

POC Testing

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

Food Industry

Research Laboratories

Security & Bio-Defense



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





