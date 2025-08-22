NVIDIA Introduces Spectrum-XGS Ethernet to Connect Distributed Data Centers Into Giga-Scale AI Super-Factories

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Chips -- NVIDIA today announced NVIDIA® Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, a scale-across technology for combining distributed data centers into unified, giga-scale AI super-factories.

As AI demand surges, individual data centers are reaching the limits of power and capacity within a single facility. To expand, data centers must scale beyond any one building, which is limited by off-the-shelf Ethernet networking infrastructure with high latency and jitter and unpredictable performance.

Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is a breakthrough addition to the NVIDIA Spectrum-X ™ Ethernet platform that removes these boundaries by introducing scale-across infrastructure. It serves as a third pillar of AI computing beyond scale-up and scale-out, designed for extending the extreme performance and scale of Spectrum-X Ethernet to interconnect multiple, distributed data centers to form massive AI super-factories capable of giga-scale intelligence.

“The AI industrial revolution is here, and giant-scale AI factories are the essential infrastructure,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, we add scale-across to scale-up and scale-out capabilities to link data centers across cities, nations and continents into vast, giga-scale AI super-factories.”

Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is fully integrated into the Spectrum-X platform, featuring algorithms that dynamically adapt the network to the distance between data center facilities.

With advanced, auto-adjusted distance congestion control, precision latency management and end-to-end telemetry, Spectrum-XGS Ethernet nearly doubles the performance of the NVIDIA Collective Communications Library , accelerating multi-GPU and multi-node communication to deliver predictable performance across geographically distributed AI clusters. As a result, multiple data centers can operate as a single AI super-factory, fully optimized for long-distance connectivity.

Hyperscale pioneers embracing the new infrastructure include CoreWeave, which will be among the first to connect its data centers with Spectrum-XGS Ethernet.

“CoreWeave’s mission is to deliver the most powerful AI infrastructure to innovators everywhere,” said Peter Salanki, cofounder and chief technology officer of CoreWeave. “With NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS, we can connect our data centers into a single, unified supercomputer, giving our customers access to giga-scale AI that will accelerate breakthroughs across every industry.”

The Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform provides 1.6x greater bandwidth density than off-the-shelf Ethernet for multi-tenant, hyperscale AI factories — including the world’s largest AI supercomputer . It comprises NVIDIA Spectrum-X switches and NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 SuperNICs , delivering seamless scalability, ultralow latency and breakthrough performance for enterprises building the future of AI.

Today’s announcement follows a drumbeat of networking innovation announcements from NVIDIA, including NVIDIA Spectrum-X and NVIDIA Quantum-X silicon photonics networking switches , which enable AI factories to connect millions of GPUs across sites while reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

Availability

NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is available now as part of the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform.

Learn more about Spectrum-XGS Ethernet at Hot Chips .

