In the Ozempic Era, Big Fig Doubles Down on Inclusivity with Brand Relaunch

Cleveland, OH, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEVELAND, OH – August 2025 — As many wellness and lifestyle brands quietly step away from size inclusivity, Big Fig Mattress is leaning in harder than ever. The company today unveiled a bold rebrand and refreshed website to reaffirm its position as the first and only mattress brand built specifically for bigger bodies. The relaunch features a sleeker logo, a modern digital experience, and the confident new tagline, “The Mattress Made for More.”

Since 2016, Big Fig has been at the forefront of designing better sleep for bigger bodies — delivering unmatched durability, support, and comfort in an industry that too often caters only to the average. While the mattress itself hasn’t changed — still handcrafted in the USA with the same high-quality construction customers know and trust — the new brand identity makes a clear statement: Big Fig isn’t just here to participate in the sleep market, it’s here to redefine it.

Big Fig’s mission has also attracted the attention of notable figures across sports and culture. NFL superstar Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and millennial icon Daniel Franzese, best known for his role in Mean Girls, are among the growing list of public figures who proudly sleep on a Big Fig. Their partnerships underscore the brand’s appeal to people who demand more from their mattress — whether it’s peak performance or all-night comfort.

“The mattress industry has gotten quieter, sleeker, and in some cases, more generic,” said Jeff Brown, President of Big Fig Mattress. “We wanted to do the opposite — to own our space and show up bigger, bolder, and prouder than ever. This isn’t just a new logo and tagline; it’s a reaffirmation of our promise to the people we’re here for.”

The refresh includes:

A Sleeker, Bolder Logo – Modernized for today’s consumer while keeping the strength of the Big Fig name intact.

– Modernized for today’s consumer while keeping the strength of the Big Fig name intact. New Tagline: The Mattress Made for More – A declaration of durability, inclusivity, and performance for sleepers who need more from their mattress.

– A declaration of durability, inclusivity, and performance for sleepers who need more from their mattress. Revamped Website – Faster, cleaner, and mobile-first, with improved navigation, new lifestyle imagery, and updated resources to guide customers through their mattress-buying journey.

The timing of the relaunch isn’t accidental. As trends in health and wellness shift and cultural conversations around body image continue, Big Fig is standing firm in its founding mission: to deliver premium, long-lasting sleep products designed for bodies often overlooked by the rest of the industry.

“Our customers have always been our north star,” Brown added. “This new look and feel is about celebrating them and making sure every interaction with our brand — from our website to our product — reflects the quality and respect they deserve.”

Big Fig mattresses are available exclusively at www.bigfigmattress.com.

About Big Fig Mattress

Founded in 2016, Big Fig Mattress is the first mattress brand engineered specifically for sleepers with bigger bodies, combining luxury comfort with unmatched durability. Handcrafted in the USA, the Big Fig Mattress offers better sleep for bigger figures through premium hybrid construction, high-density foams, and supportive innersprings designed to last for over a decade. Big Fig is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and ships nationwide.